India face a setback ahead of the 2nd T20I against New Zealand as Ishan Kishan is ruled out with a groin injury. 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading contender to replace him and could open at Hagley Oval.

The Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to be in line to play in the second T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24.

On Thursday, the Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, took a 1-0 series lead with a six-wicket victory over the Kiwis. Chasing a record 226-run target, Sanju Samson’s 67-run knock at the top and Naman Dhir’s unbeaten 15-ball 45 in the middle order ensured that the visitors crossed the finish line with two balls to spare in the final.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), Abhishek Sharma (29), and Axar Patel (24) also made vital contributions to the visitors’ run chase, which stands as India's highest successful chase in T20I history on New Zealand soil.

Also Read: Glenn Phillips Hails Indian Openers After Massive T20I Run Chase Win

Ishan Kishan, Ruled Out of the 2nd T20I

As Team India shifts its focus toward the second T20I to extend their series lead to 2-0, the visitors have been dealt a big blow as Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second encounter due to a groin injury, sustained during the series opener in Christchurch.

Usually batting at No.3, Kishan was demoted to the No.5 spot, and Tilak Varma walked out to bat after opener Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal during the high-pressure chase. India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak later confirmed that Kishan's discomfort forced the late tactical reshuffle, explaining that the left-hander struggled to run freely and will require time to recover.

“Ishan Kishan has a groin niggle, that's why Tilak Varma was promoted," Kotak told reporters.

“Ishan is unlikely to play in the second T20I. If Ishan doesn't play, Vaibhav could definitely step in for him. He is one of the strongest contenders,” he added.

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The BCCI released an official statement on its social media handles, confirming that Ishan Kishan sustained an adductor strain and is tracking his physical recovery closely under the supervision of the team’s medical staff.

Kishan, who has been India’s mainstay in T20Is this year, leaves a massive pair of shoes to fill at the top of the order. And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to make his much-anticipated return to the playing XI after warming the bench throughout the five-match T20I series against West Indies in October.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Likely to Take Centre Stage in 2nd T20I

Indian batting sensation has already garnered widespread attention for his explosive strokeplay and composure under pressure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket, making him a natural fit to bolster India's top order.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut in a T20I series against England in July this year and then had a breakthrough outing in the Zimbabwe T20Is, where he had a 151-run campaign and was awarded the Player of the Series. The 15-year-old also played a pivotal role in the Men in Blue’s successful Asian Games gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya.

If Sooryavanshi returns to the playing XI, the teenager is likely to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson will be demoted to the No.3 spot. The same combination was played out in the semifinal and final of the Asian Games 2026, where the aggressive left-right opening partnership laid the foundation for India's championship run.

Since the Hagley Oval pitch is known to offer generous bounce and lateral movement for the pacers early on in the match, surviving the initial powerplay will be crucial. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will need to rely on his sound technique and ability to counter-attack against a probing New Zealand pace attack featuring the likes of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

If the batting prodigy can weather the early storm and capitalize on the fielding restrictions during the powerplay, he could blow the game wide open and put New Zealand firmly on the back foot. Having scored 196 runs out of 246 through 22 fours and 18 sixes in 8 T20I matches, Vaibhav could look to add another stellar chapter to his burgeoning international career on Saturday.

Also Read: Sanju Samson Shrugs Off Criticism After India's Record T20I Victory