Arshdeep Singh claimed four wickets to help India restrict New Zealand to 185 in the 1st ODI at Auckland. His viral dance celebration after taking a wicket caught attention, with the pacer revealing it was a special gesture for his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur.

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh reveals the reason behind his dancing celebration after a wicket in the 1st ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

Opting to bowl first by skipper Shubman Gill, Team India bundled out New Zealand for 185 in 40.2 overs. Tim Seifert (38), Blair Tickner (38), Daryl Mitchell (28), and Glenn Phillips (30) scored vital runs down the order to help the hosts post a modest total, while other batters failed to contribute significantly as the Indian bowling attack dominated the proceedings in Auckland.

For India, Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack with figures of 4/70 at an economy rate of 7.00 in 10 overs. Gurnoor Brar (3/44) and Anshul Kamboj (2/22) chipped in with key wickets to restrict New Zealand’s total to a modest 185.

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Arshdeep’s Dance Celebration After Taking a Wicket Goes Viral

As Team India managed to restrict New Zealand to a modest total, Arshdeep Singh stole the spotlight not only for his performance but also for his cheerful and unique wicket celebration at Eden Park in Auckland.

After taking a wicket of Kyle Jamieson, the left-arm pacer broke into a dance by performing a lighthearted routine right on the field. His wicket celebration left cricket fans wondering about the inspiration or motive behind his cheerful dance step on the pitch. However, Arshdeep revealed the reason behind his viral dance celebration.

Speaking to the broadcaster during a mid-innings break, Arshdeep Singh revealed that the celebration was for his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, adding that they frequently use the dance step to lift each other's spirits whenever they feel down.

“The celebration was for my girlfriend. We do that dance step. Whenever we are down, we cheer each other up with that dance." the pacer said.

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Arshdeep Singh is in a relationship with Sameer Kaur, who is a model and actor by profession, and the couple has often been spotted together during public outings, matches, and on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their bond.

The two reportedly have been dating since July 2026, when they officially made their relationship public on Instagram with a joint post captioned ‘My Person,’ putting an end to months of dating speculation.

Arshdeep Joins Javagal and Shami Joins Elite

Arshdeep Singh’s four-wicket haul in the first ODI against New Zealand has etched his name alongside legendary Indian fast bowlers Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami as one of the third Indian pacers to achieve an ODI four-wicket haul on New Zealand soil.

Arshdeep dismissed opener Will Young before removing Henry Nicholls, Arshdeep Singh, and Kyle Jamieson to complete his four-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 4/70.

His performance registered as the fourth-best ODI bowling figures by an Indian pacer in New Zealand, right behind Javagal Srinath (4/23 at Auckland in 2003 and 4/52 at Napier in 1995) and Mohammed Shami (4/55 at Napier in 2014).

In his ODI career, Arsdeep Singh has picked up 34 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 24.26 and an economy rate of 5.59 in 19 matches.

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