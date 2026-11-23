Grant Elliott emphasizes that weather conditions will prove pivotal on the final day of the India-New Zealand Test. India currently holds a commanding 352-run lead, seeking to wrap up a series-opening victory at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Weather Conditions Set to Play Crucial Role in India-New Zealand Test

Wellington [New Zealand], November 23 (ANI): Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliott on Monday highlighted the weather conditions as a key factor ahead of the fifth day's play in the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Elliott said the cloudy conditions could influence the movement of the ball, making the weather an important factor for both teams as they look to secure a result in the match.

The former New Zealand cricketer pointed to the relatively low rate of wickets falling in the subsequent sessions, stressing that both sides would have a significant role to play on the final day. "The biggest thing here will be the weather. Clouds have come over; will it swing? They need wickets. There's only been 1.6 wickets per session since that first session. So, big day for India, big day for New Zealand," Elliott told ANI ahead of Day 5 play.

India strengthened their grip on the series-opening Test against New Zealand after declaring their first innings at a mammoth 720/9 on Day 4, securing a commanding 352-run lead at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. In reply, New Zealand reached 119/2 at stumps, still trailing India by 233 runs, with Devon Conway unbeaten on 59 and Rachin Ravindra batting on 27.

India's total was their highest-ever Test innings score in an away match, surpassing their previous best of 707 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010. The visitors also registered the highest team total in a Test played in New Zealand, going past the hosts' 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.

The Indian batting effort was characterised by contributions from across the order, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries, while captain Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a hundred. Rahul top-scored with 136 off 290 balls, while Pant entertained with an aggressive 128 off 153 deliveries, which included 10 fours and six sixes. Gill contributed 98 off 146 balls, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and Devdutt Padikkal (80) also made valuable contributions. Dhruv Jurel added 78 off 79 deliveries, further extending India's advantage, while Anshul Kamboj scored 38 and Washington Sundar contributed 24. Akash Deep provided a late flourish with 13 off just five balls as India crossed the 700-run mark before Gill declared the innings.

India also created a unique record by becoming the first team in Test cricket history to register partnerships of at least 50 runs for each of the first seven wickets in an innings. New Zealand, who had been dismissed for 368 in their first innings, faced an uphill task in their second innings. Jasprit Bumrah provided India with an early breakthrough by dismissing skipper Tom Latham for a duck. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls then attempted to rebuild the innings through a 60-run stand for the second wicket. However, Prasidh Krishna dismissed Nicholls for 31, with Jurel taking an excellent diving catch at short leg. Conway remained unbeaten on 59 off 137 deliveries, while Ravindra provided support with an unbeaten 27 off 72 balls as the hosts reached 119/2 at the close of play. With a substantial lead and eight wickets still in hand, India will look to wrap up the contest on the final day and begin their campaign with a crucial victory in the World Test Championship race.