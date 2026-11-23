Abhay Singh secured his third senior national title while Akanksha Salunkhe claimed her maiden championship victory at the 82nd edition of the National Squash Championships 2026, which concluded at the Otters Club in Mumbai this Sunday.

Abhay Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe Win 2026 National Squash Titles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Abhay Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe were crowned the men's and women's champions at the 82nd edition of the National Squash Championships 2026, which concluded at the Otters Club in Mumbai on Sunday, according to Olympics.com. Top seed Abhay Singh defeated second seed Veer Chotrani 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-9) in the men's final to secure his third senior national title. The world No. 26, who won a silver medal at the Asian Games 2026, was competing in his fifth consecutive senior national final. Abhay had earlier cruised past Rahul Baitha in straight games in the semi-finals on Saturday to book his place in the title clash. Chotrani, meanwhile, overcame qualifier Yash Fadte in a closely contested semi-final to reach his maiden senior national final.

In the women's category, Akanksha Salunkhe clinched her maiden senior national title on her third attempt, having finished runner-up in her previous two finals. The two-time National Games winner, who recently returned from injury, defeated Shameena Riaz 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-4) in the final to claim the championship. Riaz had secured her place in the final after overcoming top seed Rathika Seelan in a five-game semi-final, while Salunkhe defeated Aadya Budhia in the other semi-final. In the ProCoach event, fifth/eighth seed Atul Kumar Yadav defeated Abhishek 11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 11-0 to lift the title. Meanwhile, India's young squash star Anahat Singh did not participate in this year's national championships, Olympics.com reported. The 82nd edition of the senior national championships marked another important event in the Indian squash calendar, with the sport set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. (ANI)