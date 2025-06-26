ChatGPT said: 18-year-old Harvansh Singh Pangalia slammed an unbeaten 103 off 52 balls vs England U19, lifting India from trouble to a 231-run win. His 8 fours and 9 sixes highlighted fearless strokeplay, marking him as a potential future star.

As India’s senior team continues its England Test tour, young wicketkeeper-batter Harvansh Singh Pangalia put up a brilliant show in the U-19 warm-up match against Young Invitational Lions at Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough, Leicester, on Wednesday, June 25.

Harvansh Singh Pangalia left England U-19 bowlers in tatters with a blistering unbeaten knock of 103 off 52 balls in the team’s 231-run win. The 18-year-old’s whirlwind innings laced 8 fours and 9 sixes and batted at an impressive strike rate of 198.07 to help India post a total of 442/9 in 50 overs before the visiting team bowlers did their job by bundling out Young Invitational Lions for 211.

Harvansh Singh has been added to India’s U-19 squad for the five-match 50-over series and two Multi-Day matches, starting on Friday, June 27. The youngster was picked as back-up wicketkeeper for vice-captain Abhigyan Kundu in the limited-overs and red-ball series of the U-19 tour.

Harvansh Singh leaves England U19 bowlers clueless

Harsvansh Singh walked in to bat at No.9 when India U19 were reeling at 251/7 in 35.3 overs and RS Ambrish. What followed was a breathtaking counterattack, as Harvansh unleashed his firepower and a flurry of aggressive strokes not only to rescue the team from a tough situation but also propelled the side to a mammoth total.

Harvansh took England U19 bowlers to the cleaners with his aggressive batting and formed a crucial 128-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ambrish, who played a brilliant innings of 72 off 47 balls. Thereafter, the 18-year-old anchored the innings, with tailender Mohamed Enaan playing as a second fiddle, as Harvansh continued to dominate the bowling attack and brought up his century in the final over.

Harvansh Singh Pangalia brought up his blistering century in just 52 balls, but his fifty came at a lightning speed of just 18 balls. One of the victims of the youngster’s brutal hitting match was Manny Lumsden, whom he smashed for 22 runs, including three sixes and a four in the final over of India’s batting. In the 48th over, Lumsden was smashed for two consecutive sixes by Harvansh.

Manny Lumsden’s final over assault led to registering the figures of 4/101 at an economy rate of 10.10 in his spell of 10 overs. Apart from Lumsden, Harvansh Singh took on Matthew Firbank, Jay Singh, Luke Hands, and Joe Hawkins, dispatching them to all parts of the ground with fearless strokeplay.

Next Rishabh Pant in making?

Rishabh Pant is often known for his fearless counterattacking style and ability to shift momentum from tough situations. In the recently concluded Headingley Test, where India lost to England by five wickets, the wicketkeeper displayed his mature and calculated aggression to score two centuries in the match, making him the first Indian wicketkeeper batter and the second after Zimbabwe to achieve this feat.

Harvansh Singh Pangalia has shown similar traits to those of Rishabh Pant in the U-19 warm-up match against Young Invitational Lions, where he was unfazed by the pressure situation and launched a fearless counterattack innings from the No.9 position and turned the tide in India’s favour with an audacious century.

Harvansh Singh’s knock mirrors his blistering innings in a U19 Test match against Australia, playing a knock of 117 off 143 in the first innings to help India post a total of 492 in Chennai in October last year. His knock was instrumental as India went on to win by an innings and 120 runs.

Harvansh Singh Pangalia hails from Gandhidham, a small village in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch. The youngster stays with his mother as his family, including his father, has settled in Canada. Harvansh’s father, Damandeep, is a truck driver in Brampton, and he had promised to bring his father to India.

According to his father, Harvansh Singh is a big fan of Yuvraj Singh and he is obsessed with the former India all-rounder’s six-hitting abilities, adding that he turned southpaw because of Yuvraj. In domestic cricket, Harvansh plays for the Saurashtra U19 team and played in Cooch Behar Trophy and Vinoo Mankad Trophy.