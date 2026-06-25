Brazil secured a FIFA World Cup knockout spot with a 3-0 win over Scotland. Coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Neymar's return and hailed a two-goal Vinicius Jr as 'one of the best in the world', as the team heads to the round of 32.

Following his side's win over Scotland that helped them confirm their ticket to the knockout stages of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed star player Neymar's undying passion for the nation and youngster Vinicius Jr as "one of the best in the world".

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Brazil secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage with a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland in their final Group C match at Miami Stadium on Wednesday, June 24 (local time).

Vinicius Junior starred for the five-time world champions, scoring twice in the first half before Matheus Cunha added a third after the break to seal top spot in the group for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Another big positive was the return of legendary striker Neymar to action in the second half, in the final few minutes as a substitute.

Following an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Morocco, Brazil delivered two back-to-back statement performances with 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland.

Ancelotti on team's progress and knockout path

Ancelotti said, as quoted by Reuters, that now the team looks like they are playing as a unit, but still need to improve in some things, like being quicker while having the ball.

"I am happy because the team has improved since the opening match. Being solid is very important now that we've reached the knockout stages," he added.

Brazil's next opponent in the round of 32 would be the second-placed team from Group F, with the Netherlands, Sweden or Japan as potential challengers.

'He has the same passion as a young boy': Ancelotti on Neymar

The biggest positive of the day was Neymar, who featured in his first match in national colours for the first time since 2023.

Ancelotti hailed the veteran, saying that he earned his chance and his passion for the badge stays the same as it was during his days as a youngster.

"He got the chance to play because he deserved it, he worked hard to recover," Ancelotti said. "I think that in this World Cup, given his qualities, he can help the team. He played for just a few minutes, but he played well."

"Neymar doesn't need any motivation to play, no player needs motivation to wear the Brazil shirt. He is 34-years-old and still has the same passion as a young boy," he continued.

'One of the best in the world': Ancelotti praises Vinicius Jr

Vinicius, who now has five goals in the tournament so far, was praised by Ancelotti for his versatility and the Brazil coach added that he had no doubt about whether he could reach such a big level.

Vini is in great form at the moment, and the team helps him a lot. "He can play in various positions, both on the inside and on the wing," he said.

"It is very rewarding to see Vinicius like this. I had no doubt he could reach this level. I was not the one who discovered Vini, he is a top-class player, one of the best in the world," he continued.

'The aim is to win'

Even after sealing the spot in the knockouts, Ancelotti does not want his team to get carried away, having not won the title since 2002.

"I have not set a target for how far we can go. The aim is not just to play well, the aim is to win. A manager is judged by victory or defeat, not by whether the team plays well or badly."

On what he would tell an excited fanbase back home, Ancelotti signed off by saying, "Stay calm." (ANI)