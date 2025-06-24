MS Dhoni spent quality time with Saurabh Tiwary's son in Ranchi. Dhoni, who recently entered the ICC Hall of Fame, is enjoying time off after IPL 2025, where he led CSK.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni had a fun time with the son of his former Indian and Jharkhand teammate Saurabh Tiwary in Ranchi on Tuesday, June 24.

After IPL 2025, where he led Chennai Super Kings midway through the season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury, MS Dhoni has been spending time in his hometown of Ranchi, away from the spotlight and cricketing duties. The 43-year-old is only playing in the IPL after retiring from international cricket in August 2020.

MS Dhoni was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, alongside Mathew Hayden, Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith, Sana Mir, Daniel Vettori, and Sarah Taylor, recognising their contributions to international cricket across all formats and eras. Dhoni is the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

A heartwarming moment between Dhoni and Saurabh’s son

MS Dhoni had a heartwarming moment with Saurabh Tiwary’s son when he was gymming. In a video shared by Saurabh on his Facebook handle, the former Indian cricketer can be seen having fun with his son, Sourish.

Along with the video, a former Indian cricketer wrote, “Mahi Bhaiya playing with my son Sourish.”

Saurabh Tiwary played for India in just three ODIs from October to December 2010, scoring 49 runs. However, Tiwary had a successful first-class career, aggregating 8,076 runs, including 22 centuries and 34 fifties, at an average of 47.22 in 116 matches. He was part of the India U19 World Cup team that won the title in 2008, under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Saurabh Tiwary played in IPL and plied his trade for Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rising Pune SuperGiants, and Mumbai Indians. In his IPL career, the former Indian opener amassed 1494 runs, including eight fifties, at an average of 28.73 in 93 matches. In February last year, Saurabh announced his retirement from cricket.

MS Dhoni’s future in IPL

After the conclusion of Chennai Super Kings’ campaign in the IPL 2025, where they were knocked out in the league stage of the season. MS Dhoni’s future in the tournament remains uncertain, with the legendary wicketkeeper-batter yet to confirm whether he will return for the next IPL season or hang up his boots.

Speaking after the CSK’s win against the Gujarat Titans in their last match of the campaign, Dhoni stated that he will take time and decide about his future, while leaving the fans and media guessing by not confirming his retirement or commitment to make a comeback in the next IPL season.

“I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. I need to keep my body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides.” Dhoni said.

“I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back either. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide,” he added.

In IPL 2025, MS Dhoni has scored 191 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches.