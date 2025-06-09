Former India captain MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining other cricketing legends. Dhoni's induction recognizes his exceptional leadership, wicketkeeping skills, and finishing abilities, which led India to three ICC titles.

Former India captain and two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni has been officially inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame on Monday, June 9. Dhoni is among seven inductees for the 2025 ICC Hall of Fame, including Mathew Hayden, Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith, Sana Mir, Daniel Vettori, and Sarah Taylor, recognising their contributions to international cricket across all formats and eras.

MS Dhoni was inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame almost five years after he retired from his illustrious international career. Dhoni was honoured with induction into the Hall of Fame for his unparalleled achievements as a leader, wicketkeeper, and finisher, having guided Team India to three major ICC titles and transformed the team into a dominant force in world cricket.

Dhoni became the 11th Indian cricketer after Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinoo Mankad, Diana Edulji, Virender Sehwag, and Neetu David to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, further cementing his legacy one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game.

MS Dhoni ‘honoured’ to be in the august company

Reacting to being inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame and being part of the august company, MS Dhoni stated that it is an ‘honour’ for him to get the recognition, adding that he will forever cherish being named alongside all-time greats of the game.

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world.” MS Dhoni said in a statement released by the ICC.

“To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," she added.

MS Dhoni’s recognition with induction into the ICC Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to his legendary career, marked by a plethora of records and milestones, calm leadership, and a lasting impact on Indian and world cricket.

Fans laud MS Dhoni for the honour

As soon as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the former India captain as one of the inductees for the ICC Hall of Fame 2025, fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and flooded the platform with congratulatory messages, emotional tributes, and nostalagic posts celebrating the legacy of ‘captain cool’.

Many believe that MS Dhoni’s name has been officially etched in cricketing history, not just for his achievements on the field, but for the inspiration and legacy he leaves behind for generations to come.

MS Dhoni is one of the finest captains in the history of Indian cricket, having led the team to multiple ICC trophies while exemplifying his calmness under pressure, sharp tactical acumen, and inspiring millions with his leadership both on and off the field.

Glorious career of MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni began his international career for Team India in an ODI match against Bangladesh in 2004, but did not have an ideal start, facing early struggles before establishing himself as one of the dependable batters and a finisher and one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in the world.

Dhoni was first shot to fame when he played a match-winning innings of 148 against Pakistan in 2005, showcasing his unique ability to remain calm under pressure and finish games in style. From there on, the Ranchi-born cricketer quickly rose to the top and was appointed as the captain of Team India in 2007. His first major success as a captain was when he led Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, defeating Pakistan in the final.

In December 2009, Team India reached the No.1 spot in the Men’s Test rankings for the first time, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In 2011, Dhoni achieved a peak of his career when he led Team India to the ODI World Cup triumph, ending the team’s 28-year drought of winning the prestigious title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In 2013, Dhoni led India to the Champions Trophy triumph, defeating England in the final at Lord’s.

MS Dhoni’s last international appearance came in the 2019 semifinal against New Zealand before announcing his decision to call it quits from his international career in August 2020.

In his international career, MS Dhoni has amassed 17092 runs, including 15 centuries and 108 fifties, at an average of 44.74 in 535 matches. Dhoni has third third-highest number of catches as a wicketkeeper, with 634 catches in 538 matches.