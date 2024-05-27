Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mitchell Starc contemplates quitting ODIs to play more franchise cricket

    Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc, after his successful IPL 2024 campaign with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), hints at retiring from ODI cricket to focus on more franchise cricket opportunities. Starc, the most expensive IPL auction buy for KKR, played a pivotal role in their title win.

    First Published May 27, 2024, 9:22 PM IST

    After the recent success with KKR in IPL 2024, Mitchell Starc suggests he may quit ODIs to open doors for more franchise cricket - "I'm not sure about the schedule, but I've enjoyed it, and I'm looking forward to coming back next year," he said of the IPL.

    Mitchell Starc largely avoided the IPL during his prime years, but after winning the title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he is contemplating retiring from one format, potentially ODI cricket.

    "For the past nine years, I've put Australian cricket first. I've given myself the chance to rest my body and spend time with my wife, so that's been my focus," Starc said at a press conference after the IPL 2024 final in Chennai, where KKR dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to claim their third title, with Starc playing a key role.

    "As I move forward... well, I'm certainly closer to the end of my career than the beginning. One format might fall away. It's a long time before the next one-day World Cup, so I might find myself making way for more franchise cricket."

    Franchise cricket could mean two months in the IPL, a tournament he only appeared in twice in the past, for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015, but usually skipped in favor of staying fit for international cricket.

    In his entire international career since his debut in 2009, Starc has played only 137 T20s.

    "I've really enjoyed this season," he said. "It's been fantastic, and it's a great lead-up to the World Cup, playing against some great players in a fantastic tournament."

    "Next year, I'm not sure about the schedule, but I've enjoyed it, and I look forward to returning and hopefully wearing the purple and gold [KKR's colors] again."

    Starc, who was KKR's most expensive purchase at auction, at INR 24.75 crore (US$2,982,000 approx.), had a difficult start, going wicketless in his first two games and conceding 100 runs in eight overs. He eventually found his form, taking three wickets against Lucknow Super Giants and four wickets against Mumbai Indians. However, he truly excelled in the playoffs, taking 3 for 34 and 2 for 14 against SRH in Qualifier 1 and the final.

    "I've played a lot of cricket, so I know how to manage myself," Starc said. "I haven't played much T20 cricket in recent years, so for me, it was about finding that rhythm in the T20 format and staying ahead of the batters."

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 9:22 PM IST
