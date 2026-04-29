Hardik Pandya’s form has been a concern, with only 97 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 140.57. He will face a stern test against Eshan Malinga, who is joint‑highest wicket‑taker this season with 14 scalps from eight innings. Their only prior IPL meeting saw Malinga dismiss Hardik while conceding just two runs off three balls. This contest could be pivotal in the death overs.