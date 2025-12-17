England is contemplating raising concerns with the Ashes match referee after Snicko supplier BBG Sports admitted a procedural error. The incident involved Alex Carey, who was given not out on 72 despite admitting he hit the ball, going on to score 106.

England were contemplating raising concerns with the match referee regarding the Snicko technology used in Australia, after its supplier admitted "full responsibility" for a potential procedural error on Day 1 of the ongoing third Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Controversial Decision

Australia's centurion Alex Carey was on 72 when he edged the first ball of the 63rd over, bowled by Josh Tongue, prompting an immediate caught-behind appeal from England's fielders, including wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. However, standing umpire Ahsan Raza ruled Carey not out on the field, and England promptly opted to review the decision.

The Real-Time Snickometer technology in Australia showed a noticeable spike, but it occurred three to four frames before the ball passed Carey's bottom edge. TV umpire Chris Gaffaney explained that the spike happened "before the bat" and that the ball seemed to have "gone well under" the bat, adding, "There's a clear gap, no spike."

Alex Carey's Reaction

However, Carey, who went on to score an additional 34 runs after being given a reprieve, claimed that he had indeed made contact with the ball. "I thought there was a bit of a feather or some sort of noise when it passed the bat. It looked a bit funny on the replay, didn't it, with the noise coming early? If I were given out, I think I would have reviewed it - probably not confidently though. It was a nice sound as it passed the bat, yeah," the Aussie wicketkeeper batter said post Day 1.

Carey said that he was "clearly not" a 'walker', and added: "Snicko obviously didn't line up, did it? That's just the way cricket goes sometimes, isn't it? You have a bit of luck, and maybe it went my way today."

Supplier Admits 'Full Responsibility'

According to ESPNcricinfo, Warren Brennan, the founder of BBG Sports, who provides the technology used in Tests in Australia, told The Age: "Given that Alex Carey admitted he had hit the ball in question, the only conclusion that can be drawn from this is that the Snicko operator at the time must have selected the incorrect stump mic for audio processing."

"In light of this, BBG Sports takes full responsibility for the error," he added.

Day 1 Recap

Coming to the third Ashes Test, Australia opted to bat first and finished the first day on 326/8 after Carey's 106 and Usman Khawaja's 82. For England, Jofra Archer turned out to be the most successful bowler, claiming bowling figures of 3-23; Brydon Carse and Will Jacks claimed two each. Josh Tongue also took one wicket. (ANI)