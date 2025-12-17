The toss for the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow was delayed by fog. India, leading 2-1, will be without all-rounder Axar Patel for the rest of the series due to illness, with Shahbaz Ahmed named as his replacement.

4th T20I delayed due to fog

India will take on South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. However, the toss was delayed due to excessive fog on the ground, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). India are having a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series against South Africa.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Axar Patel ruled out, Shahbaz Ahmed named replacement

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the remaining two T20I matches of the five-match series against South Africa due to illness, the BCCI said on Monday.

The BCCI said in its statement that the star all-rounder will be with the Indian team in Lucknow and will undergo further medical assessment. In place of Axar Patel, the BCCI Men's Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the remaining T20I matches against South Africa in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Final T20I Details

The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.

Squads

South Africa Squad

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka

India Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)