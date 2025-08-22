India left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana announced her retirement from international cricket. With 66 ODI wickets at 19.39, she played in two ODI and three T20 World Cups.

New Delhi [India]: India left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket.

With 66 ODI wickets at an average of 19.39, Sultana has the third-best for any India bowler to have taken at least 50 wickets in the format.

Sultana featured in two ODI World Cups, in 2009 and 2013, and grabbed 12 wickets in 11 fixtures at an average of 30.58. She has also played in three T20 World Cups from 2009 to 2014, and scalped seven wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 5.81.

In an Instagram post, Sultana wrote, “From the dusty bylanes of Hyderabad to the grand stages of world cricket, this journey has been nothing short of a dream - one etched with sweat, sacrifice, and countless hours of silent grind.”

"To have represented India at the highest level in World Cups, tours, and battles that tested both skill and spirit has been the greatest honour of my life. Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today," she said.

Sultana was picked by UP Warriorz (UPW) ahead of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. She played two matches in the tournament, going wicketless across five overs. In 2025, Sultana again played two games for UPW and only got to bowl one over. Sultana, 37, is also a BCCI Level 2 coach.