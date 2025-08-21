Image Credit : Getty

The BCCI senior women’s team chief selector, Neetu David, unveiled the 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. The selection committee almost picked the same squad that was picked for the recent ODI series against England.

The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their quest for the maiden World Cup title by taking on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on September 30. In the 15-member unit for the eight-team marquee event, there are five young players who have the potential to make an impact for Team India in the World Cup.