Thrissur Titans won their maiden KCL 2026 title by beating Calicut Globstars by three wickets. The team then visited injured teammate Shoun Roger in the hospital, taking the trophy to him after his serious on-field collision in the final.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Thrissur Titans squad celebrated their maiden Kerala Cricket League (KCL) triumph with their injured Shoun Roger at the hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, September 6. Thrissur Titans defeated Calicut Globstars by three wickets in the KCL 2026 final at the Greenfields International Stadium in Kerala’s capital.

With a 168-run target, Thrissur chased it down with three balls to spare or in 19.3 overs to lift their maiden KCL title. The 87-run partnership between Ahammed Imran (45) and Sanjeev Satheesan (36) for the third wicket anchored the run chase, keeping their composure under immense pressure after losing a few early wickets.

Akhil MS (19) and Nikhil Thottath (14) played crucial cameos down the order, providing vital runs under immense pressure to edge the Titans closer to the finish line. Earlier, Abdul Ramees (3/32), Sarath Prasad (2/32), and Anand Joseph (2/25) spearheaded a brilliant bowling performance for the Thrissur Titans, restricting the Calicut Globstars to a competitive total of 167/9 before their batters sealed the championship win.

Also Read: KCL Final: Thrissur Titans beat Calicut Globe Stars to clinch title

Thrissur Titans’ Celebration with Shoun Roger in Hospital

Thrissur Titans’ squad ensured that their injured teammate Shoun Roger was not left out of the celebrations, visiting him at the hospital in Thiruvananthapuram shortly after their historic KCL triumph.

Roger suffered an injury during a horrifying on-field collision while attempting to take a catch off a shot from a Calicut Globstars batter. He collided with his teammate Mohammed Enaan, whose knee struck Roger hard in the chest. The impact caused Roger to lose consciousness for nearly a minute, prompting an immediate response from the medical team, which transported him to the hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Following their maiden KCL triumph, Thrissur Titans surprised Shoun Roger at the hospital with the gleaming championship trophy. Roger was lying in the hospital with a sling on his left arm and received the trophy. One of his teammates gently placed the cup on his lap, asking affectionately, "Isn't this cup for you, dear?”

Shoun Roger was one of the instrumental players behind Thrissur Titans’ path to the final, while amassing 269 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 26.90 and a strike rate of 120.63 in 12 matches. However, his injury during the summit clash cut his on-field participation short, making the team's dedicated hospital visit an even more poignant tribute to his vital contributions throughout the tournament.

How Did Thrissur Titans Perform in the KCL 2026?

Thrissur Titans had a great campaign in the recently concluded third edition of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). In the league stage, the Titans finished third on the points table with five wins and four losses, while accumulating 11 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +0.141 in 10 matches.

Thrissur’s third-place finish helped them qualify for the semifinals, where they defeated Trivandrum Royals by a thrilling 1 wicket and secured their spot in the final. In the final, Thrissur Titans locked horns with Calicut Globstars in a pulsating summit clash, overcoming the Globstars' total of 167/9 to claim an unforgettable maiden title.

In the last edition of the tournament, Thrissur Titans reached the semifinals but lost to Aries Kollam Sailors by 10 wickets, missing out on a shot at the championship match.

However, bouncing back with unmatched resilience, the Titans turned the tables in 2026, putting together a stellar playoff run that culminated in their historic maiden crown and an emotional victory celebration that will be remembered for years to come.

Also Read: Kerala Cricket League final draws 28,000+ fans, shows state's love