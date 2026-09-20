Baranica Elangovan won India's first-ever Asian Games medal in pole vault, a bronze, after clearing 4.15m. She dedicated the historic medal to her coach and credited a preparatory camp in Japan for helping her adapt and perform.

'Today's medal was possible because of AFI's help' Speaking to ANI after her medal-winning performance, Baranica credited the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) and the preparatory camp at the University of Tsukuba for helping her adapt to the conditions in Japan. “I'm really happy. I want to thank the federation, the Athletic Federation of India (AFI), who supported me in this journey, because we had a preparatory camp at the University of Tsukuba, which really helped me adapt to the environment. And food-wise also, I didn't struggle. And recovery-wise, everything because of the preparatory camp. And with AFI’s help, today's medal was possible," she told ANI.Baranica said she had entered the competition focused on producing a personal best rather than targeting a medal and followed the instructions of her coaches throughout the event. "I was not aiming for the medal, actually. I was aiming for the performance. I just wanted hit my PB [Personal Best] today. That's the one thing on my mind: running. I need to do. I need to do. I need to do. I was really aggressive with my pole and run-up...," she said. An Unexpected Switch to Pole Vault Pole vault was not Baranica's original discipline. After moving from Mayiladuthurai to Chennai for college, she initially pursued long jump and triple jump before taking up pole vault. "I was part of the triple jump. I was searching for a coach for the triple jump, but unexpectedly, I got a coach for pole vault because of the event. After seeing the event, I got really excited, and I just wanna give it a try. That's how I entered pole vault. After entering the sport, I started to follow the routines and everything," said Baranica. 'India will see a change in pole vault history' Her historic medal has also given her hope that more young Indian athletes will take up the discipline. "Definitely! When I started, there were only five to six competitors. Now, you can see around 15 competitors, and many more young athletes are doing it in the under-20 category. I can see it, and definitely, India will be able to see a change in pole vault history, with the performance also," she said. Day 6 Medal Roundup Baranica's bronze was one of India's four athletics medals on Day 6, alongside Gulveer Singh's silver in the men's 10,000m and bronze medals from Manpreet Kaur in women's shot put and the mixed doubles table tennis pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale. India finished Day 6 with 23 medals at the Asian Games, comprising two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Baranica Elangovan dedicated her historic Asian Games bronze medal in women's pole vault to her coach Milber Bertrand Russell. She is the first Indian to win a medal in the event at the continental showpiece. "This is for you, Anna," Baranica said while dedicating the medal to Russell after her landmark performance in Nagoya on Friday. The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu athlete cleared 4.15m to secure bronze, creating history for Indian athletics as the country had never previously won an Asian Games medal in pole vault in either the men's or women's event. Baranica matched Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova at 4.15m, with both athletes tied on attempts before failing to clear 4.25m. The bronze was subsequently decided on countback, with Baranica finishing on the podium.Speaking to ANI after her medal-winning performance, Baranica credited the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) and the preparatory camp at the University of Tsukuba for helping her adapt to the conditions in Japan. “I'm really happy. I want to thank the federation, the Athletic Federation of India (AFI), who supported me in this journey, because we had a preparatory camp at the University of Tsukuba, which really helped me adapt to the environment. And food-wise also, I didn't struggle. And recovery-wise, everything because of the preparatory camp. And with AFI’s help, today's medal was possible," she told ANI.Baranica said she had entered the competition focused on producing a personal best rather than targeting a medal and followed the instructions of her coaches throughout the event. "I was not aiming for the medal, actually. I was aiming for the performance. I just wanted hit my PB [Personal Best] today. That's the one thing on my mind: running. I need to do. I need to do. I need to do. I was really aggressive with my pole and run-up...," she said.Pole vault was not Baranica's original discipline. After moving from Mayiladuthurai to Chennai for college, she initially pursued long jump and triple jump before taking up pole vault. "I was part of the triple jump. I was searching for a coach for the triple jump, but unexpectedly, I got a coach for pole vault because of the event. After seeing the event, I got really excited, and I just wanna give it a try. That's how I entered pole vault. After entering the sport, I started to follow the routines and everything," said Baranica.Her historic medal has also given her hope that more young Indian athletes will take up the discipline. "Definitely! When I started, there were only five to six competitors. Now, you can see around 15 competitors, and many more young athletes are doing it in the under-20 category. I can see it, and definitely, India will be able to see a change in pole vault history, with the performance also," she said.Baranica's bronze was one of India's four athletics medals on Day 6, alongside Gulveer Singh's silver in the men's 10,000m and bronze medals from Manpreet Kaur in women's shot put and the mixed doubles table tennis pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale. India finished Day 6 with 23 medals at the Asian Games, comprising two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze. (ANI)