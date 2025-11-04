After India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph, Jemimah Rodrigues playfully reminded legend Sunil Gavaskar of his promise to sing a duet with her. Gavaskar had vowed to sing if India won, and Jemimah said on Instagram she’s ready with her guitar.

Team India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has reminded former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar of his promise following the Women in Blue’s historic World Cup triumph. Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, ended its long-awaited dream of 47 years to clinch the coveted trophy by defeating South Africa in the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

DY Patil Stadium was packed with a sea of blue as thousands of fans thronged the venue to show their support for the Women in Blue in the high-stakes battle for supremacy against the Proteas. The spectators left the stadium with happiness and pride, witnessing history unfold as India’s women cricketers finally lifted the coveted World Cup trophy, marking a golden chapter in Indian cricket.

With a maiden Women’s ODI World Cup triumph, India became just the fourth team after Australia, England, and New Zealand to win the prestigious title, cementing their place among the elite nations in women’s cricket history.

Sunil Gavaskar’s Promise to Jemimah

Following Team India’s victory in the semifinal against Australia, wherein Jemimah Rodrigues played an unbeaten match-winning knock of 127 off 134 balls to pull off a record chase of 339, the former India turned Sunil Gavaskar, promised the Mumbai batter to sing a song with her while she plays the guitar if India win the final.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar promised Jemimah to sing a song with her, as she plays a guitar, if Team India managed to lift the coveted World Cup trophy.

“All I can say is that if India wins the World Cup. She (Jemi) and I, if she’s okay to do that, we will sing a song together, she with her guitar, and I will sing a song," The 125-Test veteran.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues shared the stage at the BCCI Naman Awards last year, where the former legend joined the young batter in a musical duet, foreshadowing their celebratory song promise if India clinched the World Cup.

Jemimah Didn’t Forget Gavaskar’s Promise

Now, Team India emerged as Women’s World Cup champions, Jemimah Rodrigues has sent a playful reminder to Sunil Gavaskar to fulfil his promise of singing a duet with her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jemimah Rodrigues stated that she is ready with the guitar while thanking the Indian batting legend for his support throughout the tournament.

“Hi, Sunil Gavaskar, sir. I saw your message and you said that if India win the World Cup, we will both sing a song together. So, I’m ready with my guitar, hope you are ready with your mic. Lots of love, sir, thank you for everything," the 25-year-old star said in an Instagram video.

Jemimah Rodrigues had a shaky start to the Women’s World Cup 2025 before she made a brilliant comeback with a 76-run knock in the penultimate league match against New Zealand. In the semifinal against Australia, she produced one of the finest knocks of her career, scoring an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls to guide India to a record chase of 339, a performance that sealed India’s place in the final.

In the tournament, Jemimah has amassed 292 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 58.40 in 8 innings.