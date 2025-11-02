On the eve of the Women’s World Cup final, Jemimah Rodrigues shared an emotional message from an empty DY Patil Stadium, urging fans to back India as they chase history against South Africa. “We need your help, we need your prayers,” she said.

IND vs SA, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: On the eve of the biggest game of her career, Jemimah Rodrigues stood on the quiet outfield of the DY Patil Stadium, her voice calm but her eyes gleaming with anticipation. The usually thunderous arena was empty, just hours away from hosting the Women’s ODI World Cup final between India and South Africa on Sunday.

“Hello everyone, so we've come for our last training session before the finals. It's the calm before the storm, never seen the Devaipatil so empty. But tomorrow is going to be fully packed,” Jemimah said in a video message to fans.

For India, it’s a third shot at World Cup glory after heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017. But for Jemimah — the face of a new, fearless generation — it’s a chance to inspire millions who’ve followed her journey from Mumbai’s maidans to the world stage.

“We Need Your Help, We Need Your Prayers”

As she walked along the centre pitch, Jemimah’s message carried both gratitude and urgency — a reminder that India’s women’s team has been powered as much by passion as by the fans who’ve stood by them.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has come out in large numbers and supported women's cricket especially. This means the world to us and one more game to go. We need your help, we need your prayers, we need your support. That's how the centre pitch also looks like. Looks like it's going to be a good game tomorrow. See you,” she said.

In a few simple lines, Jemimah captured the emotions of a nation — excitement, pride, and nervous hope — as India prepared to take on South Africa in a final that will crown a new world champion.

A Star Who Rose When It Mattered Most

Jemimah’s words carry extra weight because of the way she’s led India’s campaign with her bat. Her unbeaten 127 in the semi-final against Australia wasn’t just a match-winning knock — it was the performance that defined India’s run to the final.

The chase of 339 against the seven-time champions will go down as one of India’s finest moments in women’s cricket, and Jemimah’s calm under pressure mirrored the poise she showed in her message to fans.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur couldn’t hide her pride in the team’s fight.

“I think it's a proud moment for me and the entire team,” she said. “I am sure the entire country must be also very proud of the way we have played the last two games and, yeah, it's a big day.”

The Bigger Picture: A Turning Point for Women’s Cricket

Harmanpreet knows what this moment means — not just for the team, but for the sport itself.

“Last time when we reached the final and came back to India we saw a big change,” she said. “Women's cricket moved ahead and we saw many girls on the ground. So I am sure that if we win this final, we will see many more changes and we will see more cricket, not only on the international level but also on the domestic level.”

The Women’s Premier League has already given stars like Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Rodrigues the platform to shine, but a World Cup win could redefine the sport’s status in India.

“So I think we are really looking forward to that moment when we will see women's cricket in a more serious manner and we will see more girls (playing),” Kaur added.

South Africa Eye Their Own History

While India chase redemption, Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa are on the brink of their first-ever ODI World Cup title. The Proteas’ victory over England in the semi-final marked a milestone moment for a team long seen as contenders but never champions.

“I think with the whole crowd behind India, probably a sold-out stadium, it's going to be a very exciting opportunity,” Wolvaardt said. “But at the same time, I think it puts a lot of pressure on them as well. So yeah, I think it sort of plays in our favour, hopefully.”

A Final Like No Other

Since the first women’s World Cup in 1973, only Australia, England, and New Zealand have lifted the trophy. This final, between India and South Africa, guarantees a new champion — a new chapter in women’s cricket history.

“Because of that we are seeing more excitement,” said Kaur. “And for us to reach the final is also very special, not only for us but for the Indian fans who have been a big support for us.”

And as Jemimah’s message echoes through the hearts of Indian fans — “We need your help, we need your prayers, we need your support” — it captures the soul of a team that has fought not just for victory, but for recognition, belief, and legacy.

When the DY Patil roars to life, it won’t just be a stadium cheering — it will be an entire generation answering Jemimah’s call.