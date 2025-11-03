Jemimah Rodrigues Success Story: Education, Career and Family Insights

The Indian women's cricket team recently made history. On Sunday, November 2, 2025, India won the Women's World Cup 2025 title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs.
The team's joy after the victory was a sight to behold. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana shared a picture of themselves with the trophy on social media.
The picture with the trophy won the hearts of fans. But do you know how educated Jemimah Rodrigues is? Learn some interesting facts about her life and cricket career.
Jemimah studied at St. Joseph's Convent High School in Mumbai. Her interest in cricket grew here. When there was no girls' team, her father created one so Jemimah could play.
In school, she performed brilliantly in both academics and sports. For further studies, she took admission in St. Andrew's College, Mumbai, and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Jemimah was born on September 5, 2000, in a Christian family in the Bhandup area of Mumbai. Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, is a cricket coach. Her mother, Lavita, is a homemaker.
Jemimah started playing cricket at the age of just 10. In 2017, she scored an unbeaten 202 runs in a domestic match against Maharashtra.
In 2018, at the age of just 17, she made her international debut for India. She made her T20 debut on February 13, 2018, her ODI debut on March 12, 2018.
As serious as Jemimah is on the field, she is equally cheerful off the field. Jemimah loves playing the guitar, singing, and dancing. She is very active on social media.
According to reports, her net worth is approximately ₹8 crore. She has earned this through cricket, brand endorsements, and playing in foreign leagues like WBBL and The Hundred.
Jemimah also played hockey in her childhood and is affectionately called 'Jemi' and 'Jemmy'. She is considered the female cricketer who interacts most with fans on social media.
Meet the 11 Lionesses Behind India’s Historic Women’s World Cup Win
Ferrari to Audi: Inside Neymar’s Stunning £7.5 Million Car Collection
Real or Scripted? Seth Rollins’ Injury Sparks Confusion in WWE
Asia Cup 2025: Can India Retain the Crown? 3 Potential Challengers