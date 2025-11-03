English

Jemimah Rodrigues Success Story: Education, Career and Family Insights

sports Nov 03 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram
India Wins the Women's World Cup 2025 Title

The Indian women's cricket team recently made history. On Sunday, November 2, 2025, India won the Women's World Cup 2025 title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs.

Image credits: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana's Photo with Trophy Goes Viral

The team's joy after the victory was a sight to behold. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana shared a picture of themselves with the trophy on social media.

Image credits: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram
How Educated is Jemimah Rodrigues

The picture with the trophy won the hearts of fans. But do you know how educated Jemimah Rodrigues is? Learn some interesting facts about her life and cricket career.

Image credits: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues's Education

Jemimah studied at St. Joseph's Convent High School in Mumbai. Her interest in cricket grew here. When there was no girls' team, her father created one so Jemimah could play.

Image credits: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram
Which College Did Jemimah Rodrigues Attend

In school, she performed brilliantly in both academics and sports. For further studies, she took admission in St. Andrew's College, Mumbai, and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Image credits: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues's Family

Jemimah was born on September 5, 2000, in a Christian family in the Bhandup area of Mumbai. Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, is a cricket coach. Her mother, Lavita, is a homemaker.

Image credits: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues's Cricket Journey

Jemimah started playing cricket at the age of just 10. In 2017, she scored an unbeaten 202 runs in a domestic match against Maharashtra.

Image credits: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues's International Cricket Debut

In 2018, at the age of just 17, she made her international debut for India. She made her T20 debut on February 13, 2018, her ODI debut on March 12, 2018.

Image credits: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues is Multi-Talented

As serious as Jemimah is on the field, she is equally cheerful off the field. Jemimah loves playing the guitar, singing, and dancing. She is very active on social media.

Image credits: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues's Net Worth

According to reports, her net worth is approximately ₹8 crore. She has earned this through cricket, brand endorsements, and playing in foreign leagues like WBBL and The Hundred.

Image credits: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram
Interesting Facts About Jemimah

Jemimah also played hockey in her childhood and is affectionately called 'Jemi' and 'Jemmy'. She is considered the female cricketer who interacts most with fans on social media.

Image credits: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

