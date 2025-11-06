Following their maiden Women's World Cup win, India ended a 47-year wait. Teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol paid tribute to captain Harmanpreet Kaur with a rap, dubbing her 'Thor' for her inspiring leadership throughout the tournament.

Team India players, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol, paid tribute to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with a rap song following the Women in Blue’s historic World Cup triumph. India’s 47-year wait for lifting the coveted trophy finally came to an end when they defeated the first-time finalists, South Africa, in the high-stakes final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

With the maiden Women’s World Cup triumph, Team India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand to become only the fourth nation to win the prestigious women’s cricket trophy. Additionally, India became the third team after Australia and England to win both the men’s and women’s ODI World Cup titles, cementing their place among cricketing elites.

India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph became a landmark moment for the nation, inspiring a new generation of female cricketers across the country.

‘Log Kehte Isse Thor Hai’

As Team India players are still soaked in the euphoria of their maiden Women’s World Cup triumph, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol paid a fun tribute to their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, dubbing her ‘Thor’ in a spirited rap.

In a video posted by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Jemimah and Harleen sang a rap for Harmanpreet Kaur titled ‘Naam Ke Peeche Kaur Hai, Log Kehte Isse Thor Hai’, celebrating her contribution to India’s Women’s World Cup triumph as captain and her inspiring leadership throughout the tournament.

Harmanpeet became the first Indian women's captain and the 11th overall in women’s cricket history to lift an ICC World Cup trophy, joining an elite list of ranks, including legends like Belinda Clarke, Charlotte Edwards, Meg Lanning, and Sharon Tredrea.

The 36-year-old joined Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in the illustrious group of Indian captains who have led the nation to World Cup glory across formats, etching her name in the history of Indian cricket.

Additionally, Harmanpreet Kaur became the second-oldest Indian captain after Rohit Sharma to win an ICC trophy, achieving the feat at the age of 36 and setting a benchmark for experience and leadership in women’s cricket.

What Next for India after Women’s World Cup Triumph?

The Indian women’s team made the nation soaked into celebration and pride, as the Women in Blue finally ended their long-awaited dream of lifting the coveted trophy. India successfully managed to pass the finishing line in their third final appearance following 2005 and 2017, where they had fallen short, finally claiming their maiden Women’s World Cup title and etching their names in cricketing history.

Following the Women’s World Cup triumph, Team India does not have any international assignments over the next three months. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is scheduled to tour Australia in early 2026, where they will play three T20Is, as many ODIs, and a one-off Test in February–March.

Thereafter, Team India will play a three-match T20I series against hosts England in May-June as a warm-up for the Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in England later in June. After claiming the Women’s ODI World Cup title, Team India will look to carry their winning form forward and aim to clinch the Women’s T20 World Cup on English soil.