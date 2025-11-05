Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur celebrated India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win with a special tattoo marking the 2025 triumph over South Africa. The historic victory is further honoured as the team is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has immortalized the Women in Blue’s historic World Cup triumph with a special tattoo, celebrating the team’s first-ever prestigious ICC title. India ended a 47-year-long wait to clinch the coveted trophy that had eluded them since their first participation in the tournament in 1978, marking a historic moment in Indian women’s cricket.

India reached the final twice in 2005 and 2017, but fell short of getting hold of the coveted trophy on both occasions. However, in their Women’s World Cup Final appearance, Team India finally crossed the finish line, defeating South Africa to lift the trophy and etch their names in the history of women’s cricket.

With their maiden Women’s World Cup triumph, India became just the fourth team after Australia, England, and New Zealand to lift the silverware, cementing their place among the elite in women’s international cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Special Tattoo

As Team India clinched their maiden Women’s World Cup title, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur commemorated the historic achievement by inking a special tattoo, symbolizing the team’s journey, unity, and triumph on the world stage.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Harmanpreet shared a picture of her new tattoo, featuring the World Cup trophy, with numbers ‘2025’ and ‘25’, embodying the Women in Blue’s 52-run victory over the Proteas in the high-stakes final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai, which was filled with jubilant fans and Indian cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, and Rohit Sharma.

Along with the picture of a tattoo on her arm, Harmanpreet wrote, “Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful.”

Apart from Team India, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also joined the elite list of captains to clinch the prestigious title. The 36-year-old is the 11th captain in women’s cricket history to lift an ICC World Cup trophy, joining an elite list of ranks, including legends like Belinda Clarke, Charlotte Edwards, Meg Lanning, and Sharon Tredrea.

Moreover, Harmanpreet Kaur joined Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in the illustrious group of Indian captains who have led the nation to World Cup glory across formats, etching her name in the history of Indian cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her Team to Meet PM Narendra Modi

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate their historic Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph on Wednesday, November 5. The Women in Blue arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night and headed to the Taj Palace Hotel, where they are staying ahead of their meeting with Narendra Modi at his official residence.

Last year, the Indian men’s team met with PM Modi following their historic T20 World Cup triumph by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final at Barbados, and similarly, the Women in Blue are set to receive the Prime Minister’s felicitation for their maiden Women’s World Cup victory.

Team India managed to successfully clinch the coveted trophy despite setbacks in the league stage, where they lost three successive matches on the trot before bouncing back in the penultimate league match against New Zealand, sealing their place in the semifinal. In the semi-final, the Women in Blue pulled off a record chase of 339 to set up a title clash with South Africa.