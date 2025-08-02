Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the Asia Cup 2025 is uncertain as the BCCI considers prioritizing his fitness for the World Test Championship. The selectors face a tough decision balancing his workload and the upcoming tournaments.

After being released from India squad amid the ongoing Oval Decider against England, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be given an extended break from national duties by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, making his participation in the Asia Cup 2025 doubtful.

The eight-team Asia Cup 2025 will take place from September 9 to 28, with Team India beginning their title defence against the hosts UAE, on September 10. India was the host of the tournament, but the BCCI agreed to organize the tournament at a neutral venue as per the earlier agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Team India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

With still over a month left for the Asia Cup to begin, the BCCI has reportedly begun to take a call on Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the prestigious continental tournament, prioritizing long-term fitness and considering him for the event to keep him fresh for the home season of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

A tricky call for BCCI selectors

As per the report by Press Trust of India (PTI), the source close to the BCCI stated that it will be a tricky call for the selectors whether to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the Asia Cup 2025 or have him lead the bowling attack, keeping in mind his workload and past injury concerns.

“It will be a tricky call, but Bumrah loves Test cricket and there are World Test Championship points at stake. As far as T20 is concerned, he can play the series against New Zealand in January, which will be a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup," the BCCI source told PTI.

In the ongoing five-match Test series against England, Jasprit Bumrah only featured in three matches at Headingley, Lord’s, and Old Trafford. Before the England Test tour, it was already decided by team management and the selectors that Bumrah would play only three games to manage his workload.

The 31-year-old was rested for the Edgbaston and the Oval Tests before he was released from the squad amid the series finale. Bumrah finished the UK tour with 14 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 26.00 and 3.04 in five innings.

Tight Schedule between the Asia Cup and the West Indies Test series

The Asia Cup 2025 will conclude on September 29, with the final in the UAE, and Team India will begin their home Test series of the ongoing WTC cycle against West Indies on October 2. Jasprit Bumrah will have a little time to recover from the rigours of the Asia Cup and prepare adequately for the two-match Test series against the West Indies at home.

Therefore, BCCI might not want to risk Jasprit Bumrah with back-to-back commitments across formats, given his past injury concerns, which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022, World Test Championship Final in 2023, and Champions Trophy 2025.

“If Bumrah plays the Asia Cup and suppose India plays the final, no way can he play against the West Indies at Ahmedabad,” the BCCI source told PTI.

“Obviousl,y the question arises, do you need Bumrah against West Indies or he plays the Asia Cup after a month's break and play the two Tests against South Africa. That call, Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir will have to take," the source added.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in India in February next year, the BCCI selectors might want Jasprit Bumrah to be in peak physical condition, prioritizing his fitness conditions and availability for the marquee event over shorter bilateral assignments.