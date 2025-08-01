Image Credit : Getty

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad ahead of Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test at the Oval in London on Friday, August 1.

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the Oval Decider to manage his workload. Before the Test series against England, Team India management and selectors decided that the pace spearhead would play only three Tests out of five in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Bumrah already featured in three matches at Headingley, Lord’s, and Old Trafford, and rested for the Edgbaston Test.

There was an uncertainty over Bumrah’s participation in the Oval Test, given the series on the line after a dramatic Manchester Test draw, and Team India is aiming to level the series at 2-2 in order to end the tour on high.