Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah shared a heartwarming net session with his son Angad ahead of the T20I series vs New Zealand. The viral video captured a special father-son moment as Bumrah prepares for his comeback and the T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had the company of his son, Angad Bumrah, during the bowling session in the nets ahead of his return to action in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, starting on January 21. The T20I leg of the ongoing home white-ball series against the Kiwis is the final preparation for the Men in Blue ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand as part of his workload management ahead of the T20I series against the Kiwis and the T20 World Cup 2026. Over the last two years, Bumrah has been featuring only in Tests and T20Is, and his last appearance in ODIs was in the 2023 World Cup final, where Team India lost to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah skipped the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the selectors and Team India management wanted to keep him fresh ahead of important international assignments, granting him a special exemption from domestic duties.

Angad Bumrah Watches His Father Practice

Ahead of his comeback for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah began his training by bowling in the nets in Ahmedabad. However, the Indian pacer was accompanied by his 2-year-old son, Angad Bumrah, who watched his father bowl in the nets.

In a video posted by Bumrah on his Instagram handle, Angad was seen following his father during the training session, wherein the 31-year-old was seen bowling alongside his coach. His son playfully tried to imitate his actions and even attempted to bowl himself with encouragement from Bumrah, making the practice session a father-son moment ahead of the first match of the T20I series against New Zealand.

The heartwarming video posted by Jasprit Bumrah quickly went viral on social media, with the Mumbai Indians, the team that the Indian pacer plays for in the IPL, sharing the clip of the duo enjoying their time together.

Angad Bumrah was born on 3rd September 2023, after Jasprit and his wife Sanjana Ganesan’s two years of marriage. Angad was due for delivery in the middle of India’s Asia Cup campaign, and Bumrah left the squad to be with his wife for Angad’s birth, returning to the team later for the Super Four stage.

Jasprit Bumrah a Key Pacer for India in the T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2026 is a big assignment of the year for Team India as they aim to defend the crown, which they won in 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. This time, the Men in Blue will be Suryakumar Yadav, with Axar Patel as his deputy, as Rohit retired from the T20Is after leading the side to the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah was part of Team India’s historic victory, which ended the Men in Blue’s 11-year ICC title drought and 17-year wait for the second T20 World Cup triumph. Bumrah was the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the previous edition to thd marquee event with 15 wickets and was adjudged Player of the Tournament due to his exceptional impact and an all-time record-low economy rate of 4.17.

The 31-year-old is expected to play a crucial role in Team India’s title defence at the T20 World Cup 2026. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead the Men in Blue’s pace bowling unit, which consists of Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Shivam Dube, and Hardik Pandya, bringing experience, control, and match-winning quality to India’s fast-bowling unit.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently the second-leading wicket-taker for Team India in T20Is, with 103 wickets at an average of 18.17 and an economy rate of 6.39. Bumrah will have a huge role to play in India’s quest for the T20 World Cup title defence.