Axar Patel lifts the lid on Jasprit Bumrah’s meticulous perfume habit and a light-hearted gifting story.

Axar Patel has offered a rare, light-hearted glimpse into Jasprit Bumrah’s off-field world, revealing the fast bowler’s deep passion for perfumes and a playful gifting moment that unfolded around a Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Speaking on the 2 Sloggers YouTube channel, Axar described Bumrah as someone who treats fragrances with the same precision he applies to bowling plans.

According to Axar, Bumrah is far more invested in fragrances than most teammates, examining what percentage of oil and perfume each bottle contains before he decides what to wear. While the rest of the group typically gives a bottle a quick sniff and moves on if it feels “strong,” Bumrah measures and compares, bringing his meticulous nature into an unlikely hobby. Axar’s easy humour gave the anecdote a friendly glow, but it also underscored how detail-oriented Bumrah is beyond the boundary.

The conversation took a playful turn when one of the hosts teased whether this perfume obsession could become a post-retirement plan. Axar laughed and nudged the idea forward with a friendly “Jassi Bhai dekhlena, partnership kardena,” suggesting that Bumrah might bring teammates in if he ever turns the interest into a venture. The remark was casual, framed as banter, yet hinted at how seriously Bumrah approaches his interests.

Axar then recounted a dressing-room story that had become a meme on the channel, explaining how a small bet led to him receiving a perfume from Bumrah. He said Bumrah had promised Mohammed Siraj he would gift him a perfume, and during the Delhi Test versus the West Indies, their vice-captain Jomel Warrican may have casually asked about the scent because he liked it. Siraj insisted Bumrah hand it over since it had caught Warrican’s attention, and in the flow of the moment, Axar found himself included too.

“Tho isme meine sirf flow flow mein Boom bhai bole ab uske jagah mein tume dunga,” Axar recalled, describing how Bumrah extended the gesture toward him as well. The story landed as a warm snapshot of camaraderie, showing how small promises and good-natured nudges can turn into shared laughs and spontaneous gifts among teammates.