Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling video surfaces as he nears full recovery

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made remarkable progress in his journey to recovery from injury. The fast bowler is reportedly fit and ready to join the T20I series in Ireland scheduled for August. After undergoing an extensive rehabilitation process at the NCA following his lower back stress fracture surgery, Bumrah is expected to play a couple of warm-up games before a final decision is made. According to reports, Bumrah recently participated in a practice match at the Alur cricket ground near Bengaluru. The report suggests that he bowled 10 overs, split into two spells, against some of Mumbai's young batters.

A video circulating on social media shows Bumrah in action, bowling at full tilt during the practice session. The star pacer is seen wearing shorts while the batters are fully geared up in white clothing in a warm-up match.

Former India batter, Wasim Jaffer, expressed some skepticism about Bumrah's return to form and intensity after the injury. Highlighting Bumrah's importance to India's bowling attack, especially in the upcoming World Cup, Jaffer emphasized the need for the talented bowler to regain full fitness to lead the team's pace attack effectively.

The fast bowler has diligently undergone rehabilitation at the NCA post-surgery for his lower back stress fracture. Bumrah is a vital cog in India's bowling line-up, Indian fans eagerly await his comeback. The tour of Ireland will be a perfect opportunity for the pacer to get back to his lethal best ahead of the all-important ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Also Read: Stuart Broad: The unfulfilled IPL journey of England's finest pacer