    Stuart Broad: The unfulfilled IPL journey of England's finest pacer

    Despite being one of England's finest pacers with an impressive international wicket tally, Stuart Broad's career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) remained unfulfilled.

    Despite being a part of the tournament, Stuart Broad, one of the greatest England pacers ever, never got the opportunity to play a single match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, he was associated with the Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings, in the IPL. The franchise signed him for USD 400,000, but unfortunately, he couldn't make it to the playing XI due to a side strain that he sustained during the World Cup. The following year, he was retained by the Punjab franchise, but again he had to miss the IPL due to another injury. Unfortunately, after that, he couldn't secure an IPL contract.

    With over 840 international wickets to his name, Broad has been a crucial figure in Test cricket and is known for his dedication to the longest format of the game. He has an impressive tally of over 600 Test wickets, putting him second on the list of leading England wicket-takers in Test cricket, just behind James Anderson.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan blockbuster showdown rescheduled for October 14 - Report

    Broad recently announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia. As he stepped onto the field for the final match, he was given a guard of honor by the Australian players, acknowledging his remarkable career.

    "I've had a love affair with the Ashes my whole life and the thought of being able to bowl my last ball and face my last ball against Australia fills me with joy," he said.

    Broad and James Anderson were given a guard of honour by the Australian players.

    AlsoRead: MI New York win inaugural MLC: Pollard lauds centurion Pooran; says good for West Indies cricket (WATCH)

