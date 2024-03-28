Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jannik Sinner dominates Tomas Machac, Advances to Miami Open semifinals

    Jannik Sinner displays impeccable form, securing a spot in the Miami Open semifinals with a commanding victory over Tomas Machac.

    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    Italian sensation Jannik Sinner showcased his prowess as he stormed into the semifinals of the Miami Open, defeating Tomas Machac in straight sets of 6-4, 6-2. Sinner, who clinched his maiden Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open, demonstrated his class by dispatching Machac in just 91 minutes. Despite the victory, Sinner acknowledged Machac's spirited performance, praising his talent and agility on the court. Looking ahead, Sinner eagerly anticipates his next challenge, awaiting the winner of the quarter-final clash between defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Nicolas Jarry.

    Despite the comfortable margin of the win, Sinner said Machac deserved praise for his energetic and aggressive performance.

    "He has an incredible talent. He is super fast, also physically he is in great shape," said the world number three.

    "I didn't know exactly what to expect today. The first games I was looking a little bit at what kind of tactics could work or not," he added.

    "I played good, especially in the important moments of the match, which makes it... the scoreboard, you see the score, but it's sometimes lying. Today was a little bit like that," said Sinner.

    The 22-year-old will next face the winner of Wednesday's other quarter-final between defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Chile's Nicolas Jarry.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
