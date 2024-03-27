Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Footballer Bijay Chhetri makes history with loan move to Uruguay's Colon Futbol Club

    Bijay Chhetri creates history as the first Indian footballer to secure a professional contract with a Latin American club, joining Uruguay's Colon Futbol Club on loan from Chennaiyin FC.

    Indian footballer Bijay Chhetri has embarked on a new journey by joining Uruguay's Colon Futbol Club on loan from Chennaiyin FC. This move marks a significant milestone as Chhetri becomes the first Indian footballer to secure a professional contract with a Latin American club. Colon Futbol Club, a renowned 116-year-old football institution based in Montevideo, currently competes in the second division of Uruguay.

    Expressing her delight, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani commended Chhetri's move, emphasizing the historical significance of Uruguay in the football world. She wished him success as he blazes a trail for Indian players in the Latin American football landscape.

    Marcelo Rifas, director of Colon Futbol Club, expressed confidence in Chhetri's abilities, considering him a valuable addition to their team. The transfer reflects Colon Futbol Club's commitment to exploring new talent markets and nurturing young players.

    Chennaiyin FC, known for its dedication to developing Indian talent, signed Chhetri last year, providing him with opportunities to train and refine his skills under expert coaches. Chhetri expressed his excitement for the new challenge, pledging to deliver strong performances and pave the way for future Indian players to explore international opportunities.

    Acknowledging the support from Chennaiyin FC management and his agency Soccer Consultants Group, Chhetri expressed gratitude for facilitating the transfer, recognising their pivotal role in making this opportunity a reality.

