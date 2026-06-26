Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna has just made a world record he'd rather not have. He's now the first bowler in T20 history to leak 125 runs across two back-to-back matches. His terrible performance against Ireland is what got him this unwanted tag.

Belfast: Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna has just bagged an unwanted world record in his T20 career. He has become the first bowler in the world to concede 125 runs across two consecutive T20 innings.

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This happened after he had a day to forget against Ireland in Belfast, where he gave away 57 runs in his four overs without picking up a single wicket. His previous worst performance was in 2023 against Australia in Guwahati, where he had leaked 68 runs.

Also Read: Matthew Hollard's dream debut sees Ireland stun World Champions India

27-Run Nightmare: Pacer’s Expensive Over Puts the Game Out of Reach

The right-arm pacer was brought into the attack in the seventh over and actually started off well. However, he was soon smashed for two sixes, ending up conceding 14 runs in that over alone. He did manage to pull things back a bit in his next few overs. While Gareth Delany hit him for a four off a short ball, another delivery zipped past the stumps, beating the batsman.

When Prasidh returned in the 12th over, he troubled Lorcan Tucker with good pace and swing. But a yorker attempt went wrong, turning into a full toss that was promptly dispatched for a four.

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However, his final over was a complete nightmare. George Dockrell hit the very first ball for a boundary. After that, Gareth Delany went on a rampage, hitting a four and then three consecutive sixes.

Prasidh was taken to the cleaners for 27 runs in that single over, making it the most expensive over ever bowled by an Indian against Ireland in T20s. His attempts at bowling yorkers and slower balls did nothing to stop the flow of runs.

Replacement Pacer Fails to Justify Faith

Fans and experts are now pointing out that despite having the potential to be one of the world's best bowlers, his lack of consistency makes him an easy target. This is exactly why eyebrows were raised when he was brought into the team as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Siraj. T

Thanks in part to Prasidh's expensive spell, Ireland managed to post a competitive total of 182 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Also Read: 'Lost execution': Iyer on India's humiliating loss to Ireland in T20I