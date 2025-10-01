Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went unsold at the ILT20 2025 auction despite a $120,000 base price. No franchise bid for the 38-year-old, surprising fans as he aimed to play overseas T20 cricket after retiring from the IPL.

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surprisingly went unsold at the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 Auction Four Seasons Hotel in Dubai on Wednesday, October 1. Following retirement from the IPL, the 38-year-old began looking for opportunities in the overseas T20 leagues, freeing himself from the BCCI’s contractual obligations, which bar contracted Indian cricketers from playing leagues outside India.

In August, Ashwin registered for his first overseas T20 league auction by submitting his name for the ILT20 2025 player pool, hoping franchises would bid for the experienced off-spinner. The Indian legend registered at a base price of $120,000, which is equivalent to approximately INR 1.6 crore, making him one of the high-profile players from India to be in the auction pool.

Ravichandran Ashwin has recently signed a deal with Sydney Thunder in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League, marking his first signing as an overseas player in Australia’s premier T20 competition.

No buyers for R Ashwin in ILT20 2025 Auction

Ravichandran Ashwin was among the 300 players who were shortlisted and went under the hammer for the ILT20 2025 auction. Given his experience in international cricket and IPL, the veteran off-spinner was expected to find a buyer.

However, what surprised was that despite his vast experience and proven T20 credentials, no franchise was willing to bid for Ashwin, leaving him unsold in the first round of auction. The IPL franchises, including MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, chose to pass on the veteran cricketer, focusing on giving contracts to young, talented players.

The video of Ashwin going unsold at the auction went viral on social media, wherein no franchises raised the paddle to bid for the seasoned spinner. In the accelerated round, the former India off-spinner’s name did not come up, leaving him still without a franchise.

This was a big setback for the veteran off-spinner as it was his first-ever auction as an overseas player, as he had hoped to make a mark in the ILT20 before making his BBL debut with Sydney Thunder.

Fans' reaction to Ashwin going unsold at ILT20 Auction

Indian cricket fans were hoping for Ravinchandran Ashwin to find a buyer at the ILT20 auction, at least from the IPL franchises. However, fans were quite surprised by the lack of bids for the 38-year-old.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans expressed disbelief as the player of Ravichandran Ashwin’s calibre was unable to find a buyer, who could have utilized his international experience and cricketing knowledge to strengthen their squad. Given his stellar career as one of India’s most successful spinners, Ashwin was expected to attract multiple bids, making his unsold status a shocking outcome for cricket fans.

Ashwin retired as the fifth leading wicket-taker of the IPL, with 187 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 30.22 and an economy rate of 7.20 in 221 matches.

The veteran spinner is the third wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in T20 cricket, scalping 317 wickets, including 4 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 26.94 and an economy rate of 7.11 in 33 matches.