Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially joined the Big Bash League by signing a deal with Sydney Thunder in the upcoming season of Australia’s Premier T20 Competition. This is the first major overseas T20 league signing for Ashwin after he retired from the Indian Premier League in August this year.

Ashwin already retired from his international career midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia after the Gabba Test ended in a draw in December last year. With his retirement from international cricket and IPL, the 38-year-old is free of BCCI’s contractual obligations, allowing him to play overseas leagues like the Big Bash without restrictions.

It was already reported that R Ashwin was on the verge of a historic BBL signing as the four franchises, including Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, and Adelaide Strikers, were in contention to acquire the services of the veteran Indian spinner.

R Ashwin joins Sydney Thunder

Ravichandran Ashwin has officially joined the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League, which will begin on December 14. Ashwin missed the initial BBL Draft as he was retired from the IPL, but the special exemption by Cricket Australia (CA) allowed him to sign directly with Sydney Thunder ahead of the new season.

The Sydney Thunder took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) to officially announce the signing of Ashwin with a tweet. “Welcome to Western Sydney, @ashwinravi99,”

The Thunder also posted a video of Ravichandran Ashwin’s green jersey getting printed with his iconic No. 99, the number he has carried throughout much of his cricketing career.

With his signing with the Sydney Thunder, Ravichandran Ashwin scripted history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to officially join the Big Bash League after retiring from both international cricket and the IPL. However, the veteran Indian spinner will play in the latter stages of the upcoming season after completing his stint in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE.

R Ashwin’s signing with Sydney Thunder sparks buzz

Ravichandran Ashwin’s historic signing with the Sydney Thunder in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League has sparked buzz among fans, who flooded social media with excitement, celebrating his iconic No. 99 jersey and his BBL debut.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their excitement to witness Ravichandran Ashwin’s new innings after retiring from international cricket and IPL, hailing his BBL move as a fresh chapter in his illustrious career.

The Big Bash League is his second overseas T20 League signing after joining Team India in the upcoming season of Hong Kong Sixes. At Sydney Thunder, Ravichandran Ashwin will play alongside skipper David Warner, Pat Cummins, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Sam Konstas, Daniel Sams, and Pakistan spin bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the third wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in T20 cricket, scalping 317 wickets, including 4 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 26.94 and an economy rate of 7.11 in 33 matches.