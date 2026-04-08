Former CSK captain MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2026 remains uncertain due to a calf strain, with no fixed timeline for his return. In his absence, the team has suffered a disastrous start, losing its first three matches and raising concerns about their campaign.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and stalwart MS Dhoni’s participation in the ongoing IPL season remains uncertain after being ruled out for two weeks due to calf strain. The 44-year-old joined the CSK squad for the IPL 2026, but is yet to take the field, leaving fans guessing about his return to action.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Due to calf strain, Dhoni didn’t travel with the CSK squad to Guwahati for the clash against the Rajasthan Royals; instead, he stayed back in Chennai for rehabilitation. Ahead of the clash against the Punjab Kings in Chennai, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter returned to training, hinting at the potential of his return, but didn’t feature in the clash at the Chepauk Stadium.

MS Dhoni was also absent from the Chennai Super Kings’ last match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, further raising questions about his availability for upcoming fixtures.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Who is Kodi Anna? Viral CSK Staffer Who Offered to Carry MS Dhoni's Kit Bag

‘No Fixed Timeline for Dhoni’s Return’

With the Chennai Super Kings set to take on the Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, there is uncertainty looming over Dhoni’s participation in the clash. Since the five-time IPL-winning captain has been out of action since the CSK’s opening match on March 30, the questions remain unanswered on his potential return date.

CSK CEO finally broke the silence on Dhoni’s participation in the clash against the Delhi Capitals. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Kasi Viswanath stated that the wicketkeeper-batter is currently undergoing rehabilitation and thus, there is no fixed timeline for his return.

“MS is undergoing rehab, and it will take some time. We can't say how much time,” CSK CEO said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Over the last couple of seasons, Dhoni has been struggling with recurring knee issues over the past couple of years.

In the last IPL season, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter managed his condition by wearing a knee cap while keeping wickets, which has also seen him bat lower down the order and adapt his role to preserve his body.

A Disastrous Start for CSK in MS Dhoni’s Absence

MS Dhoni’s absence was felt in the Chennai Super Kings’ first three matches, as the five-time IPL champions are yet to win a game under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad. In the opening match against the Rajasthan Royals, the CSK lost by eight wickets in Guwahati, before losing to the Punjab Kings by five wickets, as they failed to defend a 209-run total in Chennai.

In the last match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Chennai Super Kings failed to chase down the 25-run target, losing by 43 runs in Bengaluru. With three successive losses in the ongoing IPL season, the team finds itself at the bottom of the points table.

The Chennai Super Kings’ disastrous start to the IPL 2026 intensified the urgency for Dhoni’s return to stabilize the side and provide the leadership and experience that CSK heavily relies on in high-pressure situations.

The upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals is crucial for the Chennai Super Kings as they look to halt their losing streak and regain momentum in IPL 2026.

Also Read: How 'Captain Cool' Dhoni Helped Save His Favourite Tea Stall in Kharagpur