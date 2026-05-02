MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene has said Rohit Sharma’s return for the crucial CSK clash is uncertain due to a hamstring injury. His availability will depend on a late fitness assessment. The uncertainty adds pressure as MI continue to struggle and face a must-win game at Chepauk.

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene has provided a key fitness update on star batter Rohit Sharma ahead of the IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, or Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, on Saturday, May 2.

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Rohit Sharma has been on the sidelines for over two weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. B Due to injury, the 38-year-old missed the games against the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, the Chennai Super Kings, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, leaving MI without their experienced opener.

After four outings, the former MI captain missed four matches on the trot, and the uncertainty over his return to action continues to remain a concern ahead of the high-voltage CSK clash at Chepauk.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Suryakumar, Bumrah are human, says MI's Mahela Jayawardene

Will Rohit Sharma Return for CSK Clash?

Rohit Sharma, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, arrived in Chennai on the eve of the clash against the Chennai Super Kings and had a training session with the squad at Chepauk. However, there is no official confirmation yet on his inclusion in the playing XI, with MI set to take a late call based on his fitness assessment.

Speaking at the press conference, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene stated that Rohit is progressing well with his fitness and ‘trying hard’ to action, adding that his participation will depend on how he pulls after the training sessions and the final assessment by the medical team.

“It's progressed well. He's, like, working really hard to get back at it. For us on the medical team, it's daily. We see how he feels, how he pulls up the next day. So, we'll make a decision tomorrow.” Jayawardene said.

“We'll see him practising today as well. So, let's see how he feels tomorrow and what the medical team has to say,” he added.

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MI skipper Hardik Pandya, earlier at the toss ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, stated that Rohit Sharma would require a couple of more matches to assess his fitness, as it was not up to the mark. It suggests Rohit is still not fully fit and needs more time before returning to the playing XI.

MI Endure Tough Campaign

Amid Rohit Sharma’s injury absence, the Mumbai Indians have struggled with consistency in the ongoing IPL season, as they put themselves on the verge of getting eliminated from the tournament.

The five-time IPL champions had a good start to their season with a victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. Thereafter, the MI endured a four-match losing streak against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings.

The five-time IPL champions managed to make a comeback with a victory over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, snapping their losing streak and briefly reviving hopes of a turnaround in the season. However, the Mumbai Indians yet again slipped back into inconsistency with two successive losses to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, failing to maintain momentum in the crucial middle phase of the tournament.

With six losses in 8 outings, the MI are currently at the ninth spot on the points table. The upcoming clash against the Chennai Super Kings is more of a knockout match for the Mumbai Indians, as anything less than a victory would almost end their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs in IPL 2026.

Also Read: IPL 2026: How Can MI Qualify for the Playoffs After 6-Wicket Defeat to SRH? Scenario Explained