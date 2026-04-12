Jamie Overton's 4-wicket haul and Sanju Samson's century powered CSK to their first IPL 2026 win, ending a losing streak. Coach Eric Simons credited Overton's success to sticking to his strengths and the team's determined mindset.

'He Went With His Strengths' After being hammered by the RCB batter last week, Overton came back strongly against DC on Saturday, scalping 4 wickets while giving away just 18 runs. "I think the important thing is that each person finds their way of doing the job in the area of the game. So he (Jamie Overton) tried something last week which didn't work, but he really went with his strengths tonight, went with the hard lengths, he's always had a good yorker. He's worked on an off pace delivery, which, when you're bowling 150 kilometres an hour, and you've got an off pace delivery that's under 120, then it's really effective, so he's done some work on that as well," Simons told the reporters. CSK Break Losing Streak at Chepauk Finally, after a run of six losses at their home venue, the Chepauk fortress of five-time champions came alive once again, courtesy a masterclass from centurion Sanju Samson and a four-wicket haul from all-rounder Jamie Overton. CSK finally secured their first points of the season, and this looked their most complete performance so far after three back-to-back losses. Momentum and Mindset Drive Victory Simons said Chennai Super Kings' first win in IPL 2026 was driven by momentum, strong preparation, and a determined mindset rather than any sudden change in belief. He noted that the team's confidence had always been there, but their energy and positivity, reflected in sharp fielding moments like Sarfaraz Khan's catch, which sent back DC skipper Axar Patel, helped CSK lift the squad. "I mean, it's always been about this tournament, you need to get on a roll, and you need to get the positivity going, but there's a lot of positivity around the camp, obviously, after a win like this, but even leading into it, the practices have been good, the attitudes have been good. Today, the self-belief was very good; was it lagging behind the previous games? No, I don't think so, I mean, I think it was a lack of self-belief, I think, you know, it's funny, often fielding is the mood of a team, and Sarfaraz takes the catch like this, it just lifts everybody, so that happens. I'd say the boys really were desperate to win this one today. I think we were tired of losing after losing 2-3 in a row, so there was a certain attitude about the guys rather than anything else, but the self-belief has always been there," Simons added. Match in a Nutshell CSK have got their first win of the season, breaking their six-match losing streak at home. Put to bat first by DC, Samson (115* in 56 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (59 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs. In chase, Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 62-run stand with KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs scored a valiant 30-ball 60, but that was pretty much it from DC as a batting team, as Overton (4/18) and Kamboj (3/35) took wickets regularly.CSK is at the ninth spot, with a win and three losses. DC is in fourth spot, with two wins and two losses. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Jamie Overton dismantled Delhi Capitals' (DC) batting line-up with a four-wicket haul on Saturday, CSK's bowling coach Eric Simons explained that Overton succeeded by sticking to his strengths after an ineffective previous outing against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He said instead of experimenting, Overton focused on hard lengths and his reliable yorkers, while also using a well-developed slower ball. Simons highlighted that this mix, especially the big speed variation, made Overton far more effective, showing the importance of players finding and trusting their own method.After being hammered by the RCB batter last week, Overton came back strongly against DC on Saturday, scalping 4 wickets while giving away just 18 runs. "I think the important thing is that each person finds their way of doing the job in the area of the game. So he (Jamie Overton) tried something last week which didn't work, but he really went with his strengths tonight, went with the hard lengths, he's always had a good yorker. He's worked on an off pace delivery, which, when you're bowling 150 kilometres an hour, and you've got an off pace delivery that's under 120, then it's really effective, so he's done some work on that as well," Simons told the reporters.Finally, after a run of six losses at their home venue, the Chepauk fortress of five-time champions came alive once again, courtesy a masterclass from centurion Sanju Samson and a four-wicket haul from all-rounder Jamie Overton. CSK finally secured their first points of the season, and this looked their most complete performance so far after three back-to-back losses.Simons said Chennai Super Kings' first win in IPL 2026 was driven by momentum, strong preparation, and a determined mindset rather than any sudden change in belief. He noted that the team's confidence had always been there, but their energy and positivity, reflected in sharp fielding moments like Sarfaraz Khan's catch, which sent back DC skipper Axar Patel, helped CSK lift the squad. "I mean, it's always been about this tournament, you need to get on a roll, and you need to get the positivity going, but there's a lot of positivity around the camp, obviously, after a win like this, but even leading into it, the practices have been good, the attitudes have been good. Today, the self-belief was very good; was it lagging behind the previous games? No, I don't think so, I mean, I think it was a lack of self-belief, I think, you know, it's funny, often fielding is the mood of a team, and Sarfaraz takes the catch like this, it just lifts everybody, so that happens. I'd say the boys really were desperate to win this one today. I think we were tired of losing after losing 2-3 in a row, so there was a certain attitude about the guys rather than anything else, but the self-belief has always been there," Simons added.CSK have got their first win of the season, breaking their six-match losing streak at home. Put to bat first by DC, Samson (115* in 56 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (59 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs. In chase, Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 62-run stand with KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs scored a valiant 30-ball 60, but that was pretty much it from DC as a batting team, as Overton (4/18) and Kamboj (3/35) took wickets regularly.CSK is at the ninth spot, with a win and three losses. DC is in fourth spot, with two wins and two losses. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source