Chennai Super Kings players were spotted wearing black armbands during their IPL 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians. The gesture was a tribute to pacer Mukesh Choudhary's mother, who had recently passed away, with the team showing solidarity for their player during the high-profile clash.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players have been spotted wearing black armbands during the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.

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The MI and CSK have locked horns for the 40th time in the history of the Indian Premier League. In the previous 39 encounters, the Mumbai Indians emerged victorious 21 times, while the Chennai Super Kings won 18 times, making it one of the most intense and closely fought rivalries in IPL history.

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have defined the MI–CSK rivalry over the years with their leadership and match-winning impact, but neither is part of the current playing XI, as they continue to remain on the sidelines due to respective injuries.

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Why CSK Players Are Wearing Black Armbands?

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) openers, Sanju Samson and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out to bat after the Mumbai Indians decided to bowl first, the players were seen wearing black armbands, which caught the attention of the viewers and sparked curiosity about the reason behind the gesture.

The black armbands are a tribute to CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary’s mother, Prem Devi, who passed away after a prolonged illness on April 21, and the franchise chose to honour her memory during the high-profile MI clash. Choudhary rushed to his hometown in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, after the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad to perform the last rites of his mother.

Choudhary’s mother received treatment at the Tata Hospital in Mumbai, and MS Dhoni reportedly stayed in touch with the bowler and even visited his mother while she was receiving treatment in Mumbai.

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Despite personal loss, Mukesh Choudhary rejoined the CSK squad for the clash against the Mumbai Indians, while the black armbands served as a tribute to his late mother and a gesture of solidarity from the entire team during the emotionally charged Wankhede encounter.

‘Massive Respect to Mukesh Choudhary’

Mukesh Choudhary rejoining the Chennai Super Kings for the clash against the Mumbai Indians, even after the passing away of his mother, earned him widespread praise from fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many hailing his courage and calling it a powerful example of professionalism and emotional strength in the face of personal tragedy.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their deep admiration for Mukesh Choudhary, highlighting how he chose to play for CSK despite his mother’s passing just a day earlier, with many calling him an extraordinary display of courage, mental strength, and professionalism.

Others urged respect, compassion, and no trolling regardless of his performance in the match, with fans saying people should focus on his loss, stay kind, and support him instead of criticising his on-field outing.

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In the IPL 2026, Mukesh Choudhary has featured in only one match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and registered figures of 2/21 at an economy rate of 10.50 in his spell of two overs.

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