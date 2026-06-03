Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited Chandigarh's Athletics Track Sports Complex to review preparations for the 2027 Asian Relay Athletics Championship, directing officials to upgrade infrastructure, including seating and other public amenities.

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Wednesday visited the Athletics Track Sports Complex, Sector 7 in Chandigarh to review the preparations and proposed infrastructure upgradation plans for hosting the Asian Relay Athletics Championship 2027, scheduled to be held in Chandigarh in next year H Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary, UT Chandigarh, and Vivek Partap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor of Punjab, accompanied the Administrator, according to a release.

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Focus on Infrastructure Upgradation

During the visit, the Administrator reviewed the existing facilities at the sports complex and discussed various development works being planned by the Chandigarh Administration to successfully host the prestigious international championship. He emphasised the need for adequate seating arrangements to accommodate a large number of spectators and directed officials to ensure the construction of strong and durable sheds over the seating areas for long-term public convenience.

The Administrator also stressed the importance of creating smooth entry and exit arrangements, proper sanitation facilities, athlete-friendly infrastructure and other essential public amenities to provide a comfortable and well-managed experience for athletes, officials, spectators and visitors from across Asia.

A Matter of Pride for Chandigarh

Gulab Chand Kataria stated that hosting the Asian Relay Athletics Championship 2027 is a matter of pride for Chandigarh and an important opportunity to further strengthen the city's sports infrastructure and international sporting profile. He said the championship will help promote sports culture among the youth and showcase Chandigarh's capabilities in organising major international sporting events.

Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, Sports Secretary Prerna Puri, Chief Engineer CB Ojha, Director Sports Saurabh Kumar Arora, Director Competitions, Athletics Federation of India Ravinder Chaudhary, along with other senior officials of the Chandigarh Administration, were also present during the visit. (ANI)