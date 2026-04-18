Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah is enduring a rare wicketless streak in IPL 2026, raising concerns over his form and rhythm after five matches. Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer suggests a potential lack of fitness and missing 'zing' as reasons for his unusual struggles and dip in bowling effectiveness.

Mumbai Indians (MI) lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is enduring rare bowling struggles in the ongoing IPL season, as he continues his unusual wicketless run, raising concerns over his form and bowling rhythm, with a visible dip in sharpness and consistency.

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Bumrah has been the Mumbai Indians’ most reliable bowler, consistently delivering breakthroughs in crucial moments, especially powerplay and death overs, over the years, making his current wicketless run in the Indian Premier League 2026 both surprising and a major concern for the team.

Across five matches so far, Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 114 balls in 19 overs and conceded 164 runs at an economy rate of 8.63, without managing a single wicket, marking a rare and worrying stretch in an otherwise dominant career.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah's On-Field Anger Goes Viral After Wicketless Spell vs RCB (WATCH)

What’s the Reason Behind Bumrah’s Wicketless Streak?

Jasprit Bumrah’s wicketless streak in the IPL 2026 has been a rare sight for the spectators and fans, as the MI pacer is often known for his ability to deliver breakthroughs at crucial junctures, particularly in high-pressure situations, making his current lack of wickets both unusual and a key talking point in IPL 2026.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer suggested that Bumrah may not be 100% fit, citing dip in rhythm, unusual inconsistency, and body language, indicating physical issues behind his rare struggles and wicketless run.

“I feel that Jasprit Bumrah is not 100 per cent fit, to be honest. This is my perception and my belief. When we are watching Bumrah bowl, the body language we are seeing is not the same as what we saw in the World Cup or even before that. So I sometimes feel that he is not at his best,” Jaffer told ESPN Cricinfo.

“Because Jasprit Bumrah does not usually miss his lengths like this, and he does not usually get hit like this. If he were 100 per cent fit, I cannot imagine Jasprit Bumrah bowling like this and continuing like this. So I feel that somewhere, he is not 100 per cent fit," he added.

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Before joining the MI squad, Jasprit Bumrah checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, which sparked concerns over his fitness status ahead of the season. He was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign, where he played a crucial role, but the workload and subsequent recovery phase may have impacted his rhythm heading into the IPL 2026.

‘Zing in Bumrah’s Bowling is Missing’

Further speaking on Bumrah’s bowling struggles, Wasim Jaffer highlighted that the usual ‘zing, the sharp pace, late movement, and intensity that trouble batters appear to be missing, suggesting a dip in rhythm and effectiveness during IPL 2026.

“It feels like that zing in Bumrah’s bowling is missing. It seems like that ball, which used to come in quickly and hit the bat hard, is slightly lacking now,” Jaffer said.

“Form doesn’t always stay the same, and it’s not like Bumrah will bowl brilliantly every time or have a great spell in every match. Right now, it feels like he is going through a phase where things are not quite working,” he added.

Having gone wicketless in five games, Jasprit Bumrah will be expected to be under immense scrutiny in the remainder of the matches, as the Mumbai Indians look to regroup quickly and rely on their strike bowler to rediscover his wicket-taking rhythm to revive their faltering IPL 2026 campaign.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya’s Captaincy Decisions Leave Jasprit Bumrah Upset During Mumbai Indians’ IPL Loss (WATCH)