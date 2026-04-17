Mumbai Indians' lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is experiencing a significant dip in form in IPL 2026, remaining wicketless after five consecutive matches. This marks the longest barren run of his IPL career and has contributed to MI's series of losses, sparking widespread concern over his performance and the team's strategy.

Mumbai Indians (MI) lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah yet again failed to deliver his best in the IPL 2026 match against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 16. The MI suffered their fourth successive loss with a seven-wicket defeat to PBKS, sitting second from the bottom of the points table.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After posting a total of 195/6, banking on Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 115-run knock and fifty by Naman Dir, the five-time IPL champions failed to defend it as PBKS chased down the 196-run target with 21 balls to spare. Prabhsimran Singh (80*) and Shreyas Iyer (66) were instrumental in dismantling the MI bowling attack.

Allah Ghazanfar led the Mumbai Indians’ attack with two wickets while conceding 31 runs at an economy rate of 7.80 in four overs. Shardul Thakur registered figures of 1/42 at an economy rate of 14 in three overs. Other bowlers, including Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Deepak Chahar, failed to take a single wicket.

Also Read: IPL 2026: MI needs to go back to drawing board, says Hardik Pandya

Bumrah’s Bowling Struggles in Spotlight

As the Mumbai Indians lost four successive matches of their IPL 2026 campaign, the main topic of discussion has not only been their collective bowling failure but also Jasprit Bumrah’s unusual lack of impact. Bumrah bowled four overs, conceding 41 runs without taking a wicket, at an economy rate of 10.20.

This is not the first instance of Bumrah going wicketless this season; it marks a streak of five consecutive matches without a wicket for MI’s lead pacer. The streak began from the Mumbai Indians’ opening against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he conceded 35 wickets without a wicket in his spell of four overs.

In the next four matches against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings, Bumrah’s figures are 0/21, 0/32, 0/35, and 0/41, respectively, highlighting a rare and concerning dip in form for the MI spearhead, who has struggled to provide breakthroughs or control runs across phases of the innings.

Scroll to load tweet…

Across five matches, Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 114 balls in 19 overs and conceded 164 at an economy rate of 8.63, without managing a single wicket, marking a rare and worrying stretch in an otherwise dominant career. When Bumrah conceded 122 runs without taking a wicket in the first four matches, it extended into his longest wicketless streak in IPL history, surpassing all his previous lean phases.

Now, with a five-match wicketless streak in the ongoing IPL season, Jasprit Bumrah has recorded the longest barren run of his IPL career, raising concerns over his form and effectiveness for the Mumbai Indians.

‘Mighty Bumrah Is Not Mighty Anymore’

Jasprit Bumrah’s rare bowling struggles, wherein he went wicketless in the first five matches of the ongoing IPL season, have sparked a serious debate and concerns among fans and cricket enthusiasts over the Mumbai Indians’ pace spearhead's unusual dip in form, which appeared to have impacted the MI’s campaign.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts were overwhelmingly shocked by Bumrah’s rare dip in form, calling it an unbelievable ‘slump’ for Bumrah, questioning MI’s tactics and leadership, especially the use of their premier pacer.

Others backed the star pacer, urging patience, workload management, and a return to form soon.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

In the last IPL season, Jasprit Bumrah missed the first four matches due to a back injury, but still managed to finish as the team’s second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets at an average of 17.55 and an economy rate of 6.67 in 12 matches.

Having gone wicketless in five games, Jasprit Bumrah will be expected to be under immense scrutiny in the remainder of the matches, as the Mumbai Indians look to regroup quickly and rely on their strike bowler to rediscover his wicket-taking rhythm to revive their faltering IPL 2026 campaign.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer hails Prabhsimran's maturity after PBKS beat MI to go top