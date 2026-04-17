Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah is experiencing the longest wicketless streak of his IPL career in the 2026 season, failing to take a wicket in five matches. This unusual dry spell led to a rare on-field outburst of anger that went viral, as MI's campaign continues to falter.

Mumbai Indians (MI) lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah had a tough outing in the IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.

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Bumrah struggled to take a wicket while conceding 35 runs in his spell of four overs in the Mumbai Indians’ five-wicket defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This was the fourth successive outing for Jasprit Bumrah without taking a wicket, extending his rare dry spell in the tournament. After four matches, the MI pacer conceded 122 runs without taking a wicket, the longest wicketless streak in his IPL career.

The wicketless run by Jasprit Bumrah has been a surprising development, considering his usual consistency, and has visibly affected his on-field composure during matches.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya’s Captaincy Decisions Leave Jasprit Bumrah Upset During Mumbai Indians’ IPL Loss (WATCH)

Bumrah’s On-Field Anger Goes Viral

Jasprit Bumrah is often known for his composed nature and calm demeanour on the field, but his rare show of frustration during the match caught the attention of fans and quickly went viral on social media.

After delivering the final ball of his four-over spell, Bumrah was seen screaming out of anger and frustration and then throwing his run-up marker away in disappointment, a rare emotional outburst that quickly went viral across social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter).

The frustration stemmed from going wicketless for the fourth successive match and being unable to provide any breakthroughs for the Mumbai Indians in the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling struggles extended to five matches as he went wicketless against the Punjab Kings, as he conceded 41 runs without taking a scalp in his spell of four overs in the Mumbai Indians’ seven-wicket defeat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Across five matches, Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 114 balls in 19 overs and conceded 164 at an economy rate of 8.63, without managing a single wicket, marking a rare and worrying stretch in an otherwise dominant career.

Can Jasprit Bumrah Bounce Back in MI vs GT Clash?

After going wicketless in the first matches of the IPL 2026, Jasprit Bumrah’s rare bowling struggles have become a topic of discussion, as the Mumbai Indians’ pace spearhead hasn’t been able to take a single wicket in his total of 19 overs, raising concerns ahead of their upcoming clash against the Gujarat Titans.

Over the past several seasons, Bumrah has been the Mumbai Indians’ most reliable bowler, consistently delivering crucial breakthroughs in both the powerplay and death overs, making his current wicketless run a rare and concerning phase.

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Bumrah’s wicketless run has appeared to have impacted the Mumbai Indians’ campaign as they are currently on a four-match winless streak. After winning the opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the five-time IPL champions have struggled to maintain momentum, suffering consecutive defeats and slipping down the points table in the ongoing IPL season.

With the upcoming clash against the Gujarat Titans, Jasprit Bumrah’s form will be crucial as the Mumbai Indians look to end their losing streak and regain momentum in the IPL 2026.

Also Read: IPL 2026: 5 Matches, 0 Wickets - Jasprit Bumrah’s Rare Bowling Struggles Spark Form Concerns