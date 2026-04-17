Jasprit Bumrah looked visibly upset with Hardik Pandya’s captaincy during MI’s defeat to Punjab Kings. As Bumrah’s wicketless streak continues, questions mount over leadership and bowling failures in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign.

Mumbai Indians’ latest defeat in the IPL 2026 season has sparked fresh debate, not only about their collective bowling struggles but also about Jasprit Bumrah’s visible frustration with captain Hardik Pandya.

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During Bumrah’s spell, Pandya was seen setting the field and offering instructions, often overriding Bumrah’s own preferences. The pacer argued once but eventually gave in, appearing disappointed as the match slipped away from Mumbai’s grasp.

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Match Result And Key Performances

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted 195/6, powered by Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 115 and a fifty from Naman Dir. Despite the strong total, their bowlers faltered as Punjab Kings chased down the target with 21 balls to spare. Prabhsimran Singh’s unbeaten 80 and Shreyas Iyer’s 66 dismantled the attack.

Allah Ghazanfar was the most effective bowler, taking two wickets for 31 runs at an economy of 7.80. Shardul Thakur managed 1/42 in three overs, but the rest of the attack - including Hardik Pandya, Bumrah, and Deepak Chahar, failed to claim a single wicket.

Bumrah’s Wicketless Streak

Jasprit Bumrah’s figures of 0/41 at an economy of 10.20 extended his run of five consecutive wicketless matches. Since the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he conceded 35 runs without success, his subsequent spells against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings have all ended without breakthroughs.

This rare dip in form has left Mumbai Indians vulnerable, as their lead pacer has struggled to provide control or wickets across phases of the innings.