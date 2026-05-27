Big news for Indian football! The Unity Cup 2026 is now an official Tier-1 tournament, thanks to FIFA's approval. This means the results will actually affect India's world ranking.

Unity Cup 2026: In a major development, world football's governing body FIFA has officially recognised the Unity Cup. The tournament is set to kick off on May 26. Until now, this was considered an unrecognised international competition held outside the official FIFA window. But FIFA has changed its stance, and this year, the Indian football team is all set to make its debut.

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FIFA announced that the "Unity Cup 2026" will now be treated as a Tier-1 competition. What this means is that the match results will directly impact the official FIFA world rankings. So, this is no longer just a friendly tournament. Plus, everything from the refereeing to the match reporting will have to meet FIFA's high standards.

FIFA gives official recognition to Unity Cup

The entire tournament will follow a knockout format. The winners of the two semi-finals will play in the final, while the two losing teams will fight for third place. It's worth noting that the Unity Cup is mainly organised for countries that have large communities living in England.

India has been invited to participate in this competition for the very first time. The first semi-final is on May 26 between Nigeria and Zimbabwe. The second semi-final will see India take on Jamaica on May 27. The final match is scheduled for May 30, and the third-place match will be played on the same day.

However, since the tournament is being held outside the international window, clubs like Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters have not released their players. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has now responded to this situation. According to sources, Mohun Bagan had sent a letter to the AIFF asking who would be responsible for the medical expenses if players got injured while playing for the national team outside the FIFA window. Following this, six players who had joined the national camp were reportedly sent back.

What is the Federation saying about Mohun Bagan returning its players?

But AIFF's Deputy Secretary General, Satyanarayan, claims that no such letter even exists. He stated that the club has been giving incorrect information to the media.

Satyanarayan said, “A club official was quoted in the media saying that Mohun Bagan sent a letter to the federation 6 days ago, stating that the federation must take responsibility if players get injured outside the FIFA window. They also complained that we didn't reply to that letter. The truth is, no such letter exists. In fact, since April 10, the All India Football Federation has sent a total of four letters to all clubs regarding India's participation in the Unity Cup in London.”

He added that the federation always takes the treatment and rehabilitation of injured national team players very seriously.

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