Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 53 helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, ending their six-match losing streak. After the win, a funny viral chat with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed Rinku joking about dismissing him with a bouncer, sparking laughter and highlighting their light-hearted post-match camaraderie at Eden Gardens.

Explosive batters, Rinku Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, were engaged in a hilarious conversation after the Kolkata Knight Riders’ win over the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, April 19.

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KKR finally secured their first win of the season with a thrilling four-wicket win over the RR. With a 156-run target set by the Royals, the Knight Riders chased it down with two balls to spare in the final over. Rinku Singh’s knock of 53 off 34 balls and an unbeaten 76-run stand for the seventh wicket with Ankul Roy (29 off 16 balls) turned the game on its head, rescuing KKR from a precarious situation to seal a victory over the RR.

After a six-match winless streak, KKR’s campaign finally got back on track with their first IPL 2026 victory, lifting spirits in the camp as players celebrated the much-needed turnaround after a tense season start.

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Rinku-Sooryavanshi’s Chat Goes Viral

Following the KKR’s defeat to RR, Rinku Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were seen sharing a light-hearted and funny post-match conversation at the Eden Gardens Stadium, which caught fans’ attention for their cheerful on-field camaraderie.

In a video posted by Kolkata Knight Riders on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rinku can be seen hilariously saying that Sooryavanshi would get out to a bouncer, joking about his aggressive approach and sparking a light-hearted exchange between the two.

“Ab main Vaibhav ko pheli ball bouncer marunga toh woh out ho jaayega,” Rinku said. (I will bowl Vaibhav a bouncer on the very first ball, and he will get out).

To which Sooryavanshi said,

“Main yahi tha udhar. Sabko bola hoon.” (was right there. I’ve told everyone.)

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the top batter for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders as he played a knock of 46 off 28 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 164.29, before getting dismissed just short of a half-century, as he continued his impressive form in the tournament despite RR’s narrow defeat to KKR.

Rinku Singh Returns to Form

Though the spotlight was on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the clash between KKR and RR, Rinku Singh’s match-winning performance stole the spotlight. Singh’s performance was under scrutiny as he failed to make a significant impact in the last six outings.

In the matches against the Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings, Rinku batted at No.5 and scored 33*, 35, 4, and 6, respectively, struggling to convert starts into impactful knocks. However, in the match against the Gujarat Titans, he was dropped to the No.7 spot, but he was dismissed for just 1 run.

Singh batted at the No.6 position after Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s dismissal at 52/4, and he played a composed and crucial innings, anchoring the chase under pressure before guiding KKR to a memorable win alongside Ankul Roy.

In the IPL 2026, Rinku Singh has aggregated 132 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 33.00 and a strike rate of 130.69 in seven matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Heartbroken after RR's Defeat to KKR, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)