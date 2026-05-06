During the IPL 2026 match between DC and CSK, Nitish Rana's dismissal became a topic of controversy. While he was officially caught out, a dislodged bail at the same moment sparked a viral debate on social media about whether it was a hit-wicket, with the cause remaining a point of discussion among fans.

The recently concluded IPL 2026 clash between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings had a moment of confusion and controversy surrounding Nitish Rana’s dismissal at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 5.

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The DC suffered their sixth defeat of the season after an 8-wicket loss to CSK. After posting a total of 155/7 in 20 overs, the Capitals failed to defend it as Sanju Samson’s 87-run knock and an unbeaten second-wicket partnership with Kartik Sharma, who scored 41 off 31 balls, helped the Super Kings chase down the 156-run target in 17.3 overs or with 15 balls to spare.

Skipper Axar Patel (1/25) and Lungi Ngidi (1/30) only managed to take a wicket each for the Delhi Capitals, while the rest of the bowling unit struggled to make an impact as CSK dominated the chase with ease.

Also Read: Winning game gives more satisfaction than century: Sanju Samson

Nitish Rana’s ‘Hit-Wicket’ Controversy Goes Viral

As the Delhi Capitals lost to the Chennai Super Kings, As Delhi Capitals lost to Chennai Super Kings, the spotlight quickly shifted to a controversial moment involving Nitish Rana’s dismissal during the hosts’ batting.

The incident took place in the 10th over when Nitish played a shot towards backward square leg with a hope for a boundary off Noor Ahmad’s delivery, but luck was not on his side as the ball went straight to Kartik Sharma, who was stationed at the fine leg, getting dismissed for 15 off 13 balls.

However, at the same time, the bail behind Nitish was seen dislodged, but none noticed, including Sanju Samson, whose focus immediately shifted towards Kartik Sharma taking a catch at the fine leg before celebrating the wicket with his teammates. The video of the same went viral on social media.

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This has been a rare occurrence where the batter was caught out, while the bail came off almost simultaneously, but it went completely unnoticed by the players on the field, who were already celebrating the catch.

However, the fans and spectators quickly noticed the unusual moment through mobile-captured footage, with many sharing the clip on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), that showed the bail dislodging at the same time as the catch, sparking a debate.

Was Nitish Rana Out ‘Hit-Wicket’?

Since Nitish Rana was dismissed by a clean catch at the boundary, the official decision remained unchanged as a straightforward caught-out. The dislodged bail was later seen as an unrelated coincidence during the same delivery, and it sparked a debate on social media, especially X.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the platform with mixed reactions, with many suggesting that the bail was dislodged due to heavy wind, which occurred during the play, while others pointed out that Rana’s bat was nowhere near the stumps.

Some feel that Sanju Samson’s gloves might have hit the stumps, which led to a bail getting dislodged. However, the wind factor was also strongly highlighted by several fans, given the strong gusts at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on the night of the match, and thus, conditions could’ve been enough to dislodge the bail.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are currently at the seventh spot with four wins in 10 matches and need to win the remaining four matches to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, won five games in 10 outings, and they are at the sixth spot, with the remaining league matches set to be crucial in deciding their playoff qualification chances.

Also Read: IPL 2026: PBKS striving for 'perfect game' against SRH, says Haddin