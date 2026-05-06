Sanju Samson continued his red-hot IPL 2026 form with a match-winning 87* vs DC, taking CSK to an 8-wicket win. The wicketkeeper-batter has 402 runs in 10 matches and is among the top Orange Cap contenders after a strong mid-season turnaround following a slow start.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson delivered yet another match-winning performance in the IPL 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 5.

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CSK kept their playoff hopes alive with their fifth win of the season following an 8-wicket win over DC. With a 156-run target, the visitors chased it down in 17.3 overs or with 15 balls to spare. Sanju Samson led the run chase with a knock of 87 off 52 balls, including 7 fours and 6 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 167.31.

Samson formed a crucial unbeaten 114-run partnership for the second wicket with Kartik Sharma, who played an innings of 41 off 31 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 132.26 while batting at No.4 for the second consecutive match. The partnership helped the Chennai Super Kings successfully chase down the target.

Also Read: Gaikwad lauds 'backbone' Samson as CSK rise as playoff contenders

Early Struggles to Turnaround – Samson’s Batting Resurgence

Sanju Samson has emerged as the star performer for the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL season. The wicketkeeper-batter was traded by his former franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, through a blockbuster deal with the CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

The Kerala cricketer entered the season on the back of his heroic performances in India’s T20 World Cup title-winning campaign in March this year and was adjudged Player of the Tournament award. However, Samson didn’t have an ideal start to his debut IPL season for CSK, as he scored just 22 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike rate of 115.8 in the first three outings.

Thereafter, things have taken a complete turnaround for Sanju Samson, as he registered the scores of 115*, 48, 7, 101*, 11, 11, and 87*, aggregating 380 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 76.00 and a strike rate of 172.

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Sanju Samson’s turnaround has witnessed his average jump by 68.67 and strike rate rise by 56.2, reflecting a sharp resurgence in form after a slow start. With an unbeaten 87-run knock against the Delhi Capitals, CSK opener has completed 400 runs and broken into the top 4 of the Orange Cap chart with 402 runs in 10 matches.

Samson has become the fifth batter to complete 400 runs in the ongoing IPL season, thanks to his three match-winning performances as an opener and a strong turnaround after a slow start to his campaign.

Can Samson Emerge as Orange Winner?

After a slow start to his maiden IPL season with Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson has finally broken into the top 5 of the Orange Cap race. Since the CSK opener has already reached the 400-run mark, he has emerged as a serious contender for the Orange Cap, but can he take home the prestigious batting honour in the final phase of the season?

With four league matches left for CSK, Samson will be looking to maintain his red-hot form and push strongly in the Orange Cap race. Averaging around 54 per innings in the last seven matches, the CSK star could finish the league stage as one of the leading run-getters, potentially crossing the 550–600 run mark if he continues his current form.

If CSK qualifies for the playoffs, Samson could play three more matches, depending on how far the franchise progresses in the tournament, including the final. If the Kerala batter continues his current form into the knockout stage, he could add around 150-160 more runs, pushing his season tally close to 750+ runs and strongly cementing his Orange Cap chances.

In the next seven matches, including CSK’s potential qualification for the playoffs as well as the final, Sanju Samson will need around 250–300 runs at an average of 35–45 per innings to stay firmly in the Orange Cap race, depending on how other leading batters perform in the tournament.

Currently, DC’s KL Rahul is the Orange Cap holder with 445 runs, followed by SRH’s Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, and RR’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with 440, 425, and 404 runs, respectively.

Also Read: MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s ‘Lone Warrior’ Century at Wankhede Leaves Internet in Awe