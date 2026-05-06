PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin says the team is striving for a "perfect game" against SRH. He credited their "no-fear" approach and explosive openers for their table-topping success in IPL 2026 and expressed confidence in the squad's depth.

Haddin praises middle-order depth Haddin said the team is taking a lot of confidence from how the middle order has stepped up. He pointed to the recent performance of Suryansh Shedge, who hit a fearless 57 off 29 balls against the Gujarat Titans, as a big positive for the squad's depth. "The partnership of Stoinis and Suryansh, we thought was really good in the circumstances of the game under pressure. Suryansh was--wow. Not so much the score, but the manner in which he got the runs under pressure. He got through the difficult time when he was ten off ten balls and then accelerated. We know how explosive our top order is, but now our middle order is starting to get some time together and get some form," Haddin said. 'Arshdeep is world-class' Haddin also reaffirmed the team's total confidence in strike bowler Arshdeep Singh, labelling him a world-class professional. He noted that the nature of the current tournament makes it difficult for bowlers, but the team is looking at the long-term goal. "Arshdeep is world-class. You know in this tournament there's going to be bad days with how explosive the batting has been right through. Numbers say that there have been some phenomenal chases, and Arshdeep understands the flow of tournament play. We're happy with where he's at. You want your best players performing in the important games at the back end of the tournament, and he is a key part of that for us," Haddin remarked. Plan against SRH: 'Get early wickets' To secure a victory tomorrow, Haddin said the tactical plan against Hyderabad's high-scoring openers is clear: "Get early wickets. Don't let [Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma] bat too long." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Punjab Kings (PBKS) assistant coach Brad Haddin said that the team is striving to put on display a "perfect game" ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. PBKS are currently leading the IPL 2026 points table, with 13 points in nine matches. They have won six matches out of their nine matches in the tournament so far. However, they have lost their previous two matches, against the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans, respectively. PBKS are keen on returning to their winning ways. The team's identity this season has been built on a "no-fear" approach, led by openers Prabhsimran Singh (361 runs in the season so far) and Priyansh Arya (285 runs in the season so far).Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Brad Haddin credited the team's mindset for their success so far and believes the squad is close to pulling off a "perfect game". "Our openers have been one of the reasons we are sitting at the top of the competition. They're exciting and talented, but the one thing they've given us is a no-fear approach at the top of the order. Tournament play is about playing your best cricket right at the end. That's what we are striving for all the time--that perfect result, that perfect game. We think when we do find that, we'll be a very hard team to beat," Haddin said, according to a PBKS release.Haddin said the team is taking a lot of confidence from how the middle order has stepped up. He pointed to the recent performance of Suryansh Shedge, who hit a fearless 57 off 29 balls against the Gujarat Titans, as a big positive for the squad's depth. "The partnership of Stoinis and Suryansh, we thought was really good in the circumstances of the game under pressure. Suryansh was--wow. Not so much the score, but the manner in which he got the runs under pressure. He got through the difficult time when he was ten off ten balls and then accelerated. We know how explosive our top order is, but now our middle order is starting to get some time together and get some form," Haddin said.Haddin also reaffirmed the team's total confidence in strike bowler Arshdeep Singh, labelling him a world-class professional. He noted that the nature of the current tournament makes it difficult for bowlers, but the team is looking at the long-term goal. "Arshdeep is world-class. You know in this tournament there's going to be bad days with how explosive the batting has been right through. Numbers say that there have been some phenomenal chases, and Arshdeep understands the flow of tournament play. We're happy with where he's at. You want your best players performing in the important games at the back end of the tournament, and he is a key part of that for us," Haddin remarked.To secure a victory tomorrow, Haddin said the tactical plan against Hyderabad's high-scoring openers is clear: "Get early wickets. Don't let [Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma] bat too long." (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source