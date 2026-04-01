Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in an animated conversation with KKR CEO Venky Mysore during a rain-abandoned IPL match. The viral video has sparked widespread speculation among fans that the co-owner is unhappy with the team's poor performance this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and the Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted having an animated conversation with the franchise’s CEO Venky Mysore during the IPL 2026 match against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, April 4.

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The Bollywood icon marked his presence for the first time this season at the iconic Eden Gardens, drawing huge attention from fans and cameras alike. However, the match was halted and eventually abandoned due to persistent rain in Kolkata, cutting short the on-field action. KKR opted to bat first against the PBKS, but their innings were cut short by torrential rain.

Before the contest was halted, Kolkata Knight Riders lost two quick wickets of Finn Allen and Cameron Green, and they were at 25/2 in 3.4 overs, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angrish Raghuvanshi batting on 8 and 7, respectively, when rain interrupted play. After a long wait, the match was eventually called off.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Cameron Green’s ₹25.2 Crore Price Tag Turns Into KKR’s Early Headache

SRK and CEO Mysore’s Intense Chat Goes Viral

Amid the rain breaks, the camera was shifted towards the VIP enclosure, where Shah Rukh Khan was spotted having a serious conversation with KKR CEO Venky Mysore, who was patiently listening to the co-owner as the two appeared to be deeply engaged in discussion.

In a video that went viral on social media, SRK can be seen speaking animatedly, using hand gestures while making his point, as Venky Mysore listens attentively, nodding along during the rain break at the Eden Gardens.

The exact details of the discussion are uncertain, but the host stated that Shah Rukh Khan and Venky Mysore were having an ‘intense chat’, likely revolving around the rain interruption and the match situation before it was eventually called off.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and his manager, Pooja Dadlani, were also present at the Eden Gardens Stadium for the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings alongside the Bollywood Superstar, as they were seen watching the proceedings from the stands during the rain-hit encounter, which eventually ended in a washout.

Is SRK Unhappy with KKR’s Performance This Season?

The three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders had a very shaky start to the season, losing back-to-back matches against the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad before the rain-affected clash against the Punjab Kings ended without a result.

The viral video of Shah Rukh Khan having an intense conversation with CEO Venky Mysore sparked speculation that the Bollywood superstar was reacting to KKR’s poor start, though nothing has been confirmed. The fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), had mixed reactions, with some linking it to KKR’s poor form, while others saw it as a routine chat.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts speculated that Shah Rukh Khan was unhappy with CEO Venky Mysore and the management, with some even questioning his future at Kolkata Knight Riders and calling it a stern dressing-down over the team’s poor performances.

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Apart from poor performance, Kolkata Knight Riders are already grappling with Cameron Green’s underwhelming form and limited role, further adding to the concerns surrounding the team’s campaign.

With two losses and a no result, KKR are sitting at the eighth spot with just one point and have a net run rate (NRR) of -1.964 from three matches.

Also Read: KKR unveils vibrant 'Prothom Bhalobasha' mural in South Kolkata