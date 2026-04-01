The KKR vs PBKS match at Eden Gardens was called off due to heavy rain, with both teams sharing a point. KKR were struggling at 25/2 after 3.4 overs. The result pushes PBKS to the top of the table, while KKR gets its first point.

The much-anticipated clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Eden Gardens was called off due to relentless rain on Monday. The match was officially abandoned at 10:58 pm IST, leaving both teams to settle for a point each.

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Rain interrupts KKR's rocky start

The evening began with KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane winning the toss and electing to bat first, hoping to get the team their first points after KKR entered the match on the back of losses in both their matches. However, the PBKS pace attack, led by the clinical Xavier Bartlett, immediately put the hosts on the back foot. Kolkata's expensive overseas recruit Cameron Green (4) fell early, followed quickly by explosive opener Finn Allen (6), leaving KKR reeling at 16/2 within the first two overs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7*) joined Rahane (8*) to move the score to 25/2 after 3.4 overs before the drizzle started.

Relentless rain washes out play

The drizzle then intensified into a heavy and relentless rain. The rain eventually subsided and stopped at around 10:30 pm. The Eden Gardens ground staff did their best to get the ground ready for the five-over match, the water on the ground was too much for the game to resume. And eventually, the captains of both KKR and PBKS had to shake hands at 10:58 pm.

Impact on IPL 2026 points table

Although PBKS had to share points, they now sit atop the IPL 2026 points table. They now have five points in three matches. KKR, on the other hand, are now eighth with one point in three matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders will now look to register their first IPL win on Thursday against Lucknow Super Giants, while Punjab Kings travel back home to Mullanpur to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11. (ANI)