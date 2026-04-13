KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi had a hilarious interaction with a fan who demanded his cap, with the cricketer wittily replying he only gets one. This light-hearted moment went viral amidst KKR's tough IPL 2026 season, where Raghuvanshi has been a standout performer with the bat.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi had an interaction with a fan on the sidelines of the team’s practice session at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. This was apparently before the KKR’s IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

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The three-time IPL champions suffered a thrilling three-wicket defeat to the LSG, recording their third successive defeat of the season and extending their winless run to four matches overall, including an abandoned match against the Punjab Kings due to rain in Kolkata. Defending 181-run total, Lucknow Super Giants held their nerve in a last-over thriller to beat KKR by three wickets, extending Kolkata’s winless streak in IPL 2026.

After three losses and one no result, Kolkata Knight Riders are sitting at the bottom of the points table with just one point and have a net run rate (NRR) of -1.315, reflecting their poor start to the season.

Also Read: IPL 2026: KKR's Rahul Tripathi surprises fans at Chennai meet-up before CSK clash

Raghuvanshi’s Hilarious Moment with a Fan

A few days after the KKR’s defeat to LSG, a video surfaced on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), wherein Angrish Raghuvanshi encountered a hilarious moment with a fan after his practice session at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

In a video that went viral on social media, Raghuvanshi was seen heading back to the dressing room after the training session when he met a fan who appeared to be demanding his cap as a souvenir. However, the young wicketkeeper-batter hilariously stated that he had ‘only one cap,’ delivering the line with a smile that instantly left those around him in splits.

“Bro, I only get one cap. It’s not like I can just produce caps out of nowhere. I swear on my mother, I’ve only got one cap.” Raghuvanshi said.

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However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi signed an autograph and clicked a selfie with fans before heading back to the dressing room, bringing a warm end to the light-hearted moment.

Since the spectators are allowed to watch the teams’ practice sessions, such interactions between players and fans are quite common, offering a closer glimpse of the stars beyond match days.

How Did Angkrish Raghuvanshi Perform in IPL 2026?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is currently a standout batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing season of the IPL 2026. The Mumbai cricketer started his campaign with a fine 51-run knock against the Mumbai Indians at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, but the KKR lost the match by six wickets.

This was followed by another fifty, scoring 52 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, but his effort went down in vain as KKR were bundled out for 161 in their 226-run chase. In the match against the Punjab Kings, Raghuvanshi was unbeaten on 7 before the contest was called off due to persistent rain in Kolkata.

In the last match against the Lucknow Super Giants, Angkrish Raghuvanshi played an innings of 45 off 33 balls to help the Kolkata Knight Riders post a respectable total of 181/4 on the board. However, his effort went in vain as KKR fell short in a last-over thriller, suffering yet another narrow defeat in IPL 2026.

In the IPL 2026 so far, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has aggregated 155 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 158.16 in four matches. He will return to the action against the Chennai Super Kings, as the Kolkata Knight Riders are aiming for their first win of the ongoing IPL season.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka Spotted Gifting LSG Jerseys to KKR Fans, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)