For the first time, India will host the Asian Senior Fencing Championships in New Delhi from June 19-24. The event at Bharat Mandapam is a qualifier for the Asian Games and the LA 2028 Olympics cycle, featuring stars like Bhavani Devi.

India will host the Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 in the national capital later this month.

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Scheduled to take place from June 19 to June 24, at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, it is the first time that India will host a continental-level fencing championship. Widely recognised as the "Asia Cup" of fencing, the tournament is the most prestigious annual competition in the Asia-Oceania region, a release said.

Significance for Asian Games and LA Olympics

This edition serves as a direct qualifier for the upcoming Asian Games, while offering vital ranking points that directly shape the global standings and competitive road to the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 cycle.

Alongside the championship, the capital will also welcome top sports executives from across the continent for the 39th Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) General Assembly, being hosted in India for the very first time.

FCA Secretary General on Historic Hosting

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) and Fencing Association of India said hosting the Senior Asian Fencing Championships for the first time is a watershed moment "that will permanently redefine the trajectory of Indian sports".

"We are not just welcoming the world's absolute elite to New Delhi; we are laying down the foundational path for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle right here on our home mat. I am equally thrilled and excited to host 42 delegate members from across our member countries to the 39th FCA General Assembly, which is being hosted for the first time in India. Our athletes have proven they can win medals at the continental level, and this tournament provides unprecedented exposure to world-class pressure under the eyes of their home fans," he said.

"By introducing cutting-edge technologies like the AI Video Referral System, India is leading the global sporting landscape into a new tech-driven era. We are confident this event will inspire a generation and establish India as a premier destination for global fencing," he added.

Star-Studded International Lineup

The championship will feature world-ranked superstars and reigning Olympic Gold Medalists, offering Indian sports fans a rare glimpse of fencing at its highest level.

Key international headliners locked in to compete include Cheung Ka Long of Hong Kong, the reigning, back-to-back Olympic Individual Foil Gold Medalist; Oh Sang-uk of South Korea, the reigning Olympic Individual Sabre Gold Medalist and global fencing icon; and Yamada Masaru of Japan, the Olympic Gold Medalist and defensive powerhouse in Men's Épee.

Participating Nations

A massive contingent of elite squads representing 32 powerhouse nations will face off in New Delhi.

The participating countries are: 1. Australia 2. Bahrain 3. Bangladesh 4. Brunei 5. Cambodia 6. China 7. Chinese Taipei 8. Hong Kong 9. India (Host) 10. Iran 11. Japan 12. Kazakhstan 13. Kuwait 14. Kyrgyzstan 15. Lebanon 16. Malaysia 17. Mongolia 18. Nepal 19. New Zealand 20. Philippines 21. Qatar 22. Saudi Arabia 23. Singapore 24. South Korea 25. Sri Lanka 26. Syria 27. Thailand, 28. Turkmenistan, 29. United Arab Emirates, 30. Uzbekistan 31. Vietnam 32. Yemen.

Team India's Leading Fencers

As the host nation, India is fielding a full, elite squad of 24 fencers anchored by four marquee trailblazers who have successfully put Indian fencing on the international map.

Leading the charge is Bhavani Devi (Sabre), India's premier fencing pioneer, who made history as the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games and clinched a historic Bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships--marking India's first-ever Asian Championship medal alongside 14 medals in various international tournaments.

She is joined by Karan Singh (Sabre), a dominant national force known for his explosive speed, who secured the Silver Medal in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Round for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Also anchoring the team are Tanishka Khatri (Épee), India's rapidly rising star, who has consistently proven her calibre to go toe-to-toe with Asia's best, and Gisho Nidhi (Sabre), a critical pillar bringing vital technical aggression and extensive international experience to the team format.

Understanding the Sport of Fencing

Fencing is a highly tactical, fast-paced Olympic sport based on traditional swordsmanship where athletes wear electronic sensors to register "touches" on their opponents.

Championship Events and Medals

The championship will feature 12 distinct events--comprising an individual and a team format for both men and women across three core weapon disciplines. These include Foil, a light pushing weapon where points are scored strictly on the opponent's torso; Épee, a heavier sword where the entire body from head to toe is a valid target; and Sabre, a fast-paced, slashing weapon where points can be scored utilizing both the blade's edge and the tip from the waist up.

A total of 48 medals will be awarded, evenly divided between Individual Events (6 Gold, 6 Silver, 12 Bronze) and Team Events (6 Gold, 6 Silver, 12 Bronze).

Pioneering Sports Technology

Beyond the competitive action, the tournament stands as a monumental leap for sports technology. Right before the games, the Fencing Association of India hosted the world's first-ever training workshop for an AI Video Referral System. (ANI)